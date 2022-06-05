 Skip to main content
Women's College World Series: Sooners to play UCLA in semifinals in Oklahoma City

Grace Lyons

Senior infielder Grace Lyons during the seventh game of the Womens College World Series against Texas on June 4 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma (56-2) will play UCLA (50-9) at 11 a.m. Monday in Oklahoma City in the Women's College World Series semifinals.

The Bruins defeated Florida 8-0 Sunday and were led by redshirt senior pitcher Holly Azevedo who pitched six shutout innings and struck out two. UCLA previously lost to Texas 7-2 and defeated Northwestern 6-1 in the WCWS.

With a win, the Sooners will advance to their third consecutive WCWS Finals and will face the winner of Oklahoma State vs. Arizona/Texas. 

The game will air on ESPN. 

