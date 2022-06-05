Women's College World Series: Sooners to play UCLA in semifinals in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma (56-2) will play UCLA (50-9) at 11 a.m. Monday in Oklahoma City in the Women's College World Series semifinals.
𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 ⚔️#Sooners vs. Bruins in the #WCWS semifinals.#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/W1oGwVIbFl— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 5, 2022
The Bruins defeated Florida 8-0 Sunday and were led by redshirt senior pitcher Holly Azevedo who pitched six shutout innings and struck out two. UCLA previously lost to Texas 7-2 and defeated Northwestern 6-1 in the WCWS.
With a win, the Sooners will advance to their third consecutive WCWS Finals and will face the winner of Oklahoma State vs. Arizona/Texas.
The game will air on ESPN.
