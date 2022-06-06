 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Women's College World Series: Sooners to face Texas in national championship series in Oklahoma City

  • Updated
  • 0
The Sooners

The Sooners cheering on Senior Infielder Grace Lyons as she runs home during game eleven of the Womens College World Series agaisnt UCLA on June 6 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (57-3) will face Texas (47-20-1) in the Women’s College World Series national championship series. 

The Longhorns defeated No. 7-seeded Oklahoma State 6-5 in Game 2 of the semifinals Monday. The Sooners previously faced Texas four times this season and hold a 3-1 record against the Longhorns.

With two wins, the Sooners can claim their second consecutive national championship and sixth in program history. OU defeated Florida State in the series 2-1 last season. 

Game 1 will air at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City on ESPN.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments