Women's College World Series: Sooners to face Texas in national championship series in Oklahoma City

No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (57-3) will face Texas (47-20-1) in the Women’s College World Series national championship series.
The Longhorns defeated No. 7-seeded Oklahoma State 6-5 in Game 2 of the semifinals Monday. The Sooners previously faced Texas four times this season and hold a 3-1 record against the Longhorns.
#BeatTexas 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SjrP9FfFqD— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 7, 2022
With two wins, the Sooners can claim their second consecutive national championship and sixth in program history. OU defeated Florida State in the series 2-1 last season.
Game 1 will air at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City on ESPN.
