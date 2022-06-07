 Skip to main content
Women's College World Series: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo receives DM from Tom Brady after OU softball's 15-0 win over UCLA

  • Updated
  • 0
Jocelyn Alo

Senior Jocelyn Alo during the seventh game of the Women's College World Series against Texas on June 4, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo said Tuesday she received a direct message from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady following No. 1 Oklahoma’s (57-3) 15-0 Women’s College World Series semifinals Game 2 win over No. 5 UCLA (51-10).

Brady is the uncle of UCLA redshirt sophomore utility Maya Brady who homered twice in the Bruins’ 7-3 Game 1 victory. Brady and Alo played on the same summer ball team, the Orange County Batbusters and still keep in touch to this day. 

The NCAA’s all-time career home run leader went 4-for-4 with two home runs and 7 RBIs during Game 2 Monday. 

The Sooners will face Texas (47-20-1) in the WCWS national championship series. Game 1 will air at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City on ESPN.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

