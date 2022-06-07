Women's College World Series: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo receives DM from Tom Brady after OU softball's 15-0 win over UCLA

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo said Tuesday she received a direct message from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady following No. 1 Oklahoma’s (57-3) 15-0 Women’s College World Series semifinals Game 2 win over No. 5 UCLA (51-10).
#Sooners Jocelyn Alo says she got a DM from Tom Brady last night.He told her she’s a really good player and congratulated her on her career.— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) June 7, 2022
Brady is the uncle of UCLA redshirt sophomore utility Maya Brady who homered twice in the Bruins’ 7-3 Game 1 victory. Brady and Alo played on the same summer ball team, the Orange County Batbusters and still keep in touch to this day.
The NCAA’s all-time career home run leader went 4-for-4 with two home runs and 7 RBIs during Game 2 Monday.
The Sooners will face Texas (47-20-1) in the WCWS national championship series. Game 1 will air at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City on ESPN.
