Women's College World Series: Sooners' hot third inning leads to 13-2 win over Northwestern

Oklahoma trailed Northwestern 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
The Sooners started 1-for-6 from the plate with three strikeouts in the first two innings. To make matters worse, redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein allowed a solo home run to outfielder Rachel Lewis in the top of the third inning,
However, OU woke up from its slumber, scoring six runs in the bottom half. Oklahoma’s offensive onslaught started with junior outfielder Rylie Boone after she doubled off the right field wall, giving the team its first hit since redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam’s single in the second inning. After that, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns slapped an RBI single to left field to drive in Boone's game tying run.
The Sooners’ lineup went on a tear after that. First, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings blasted a grand slam to centerfield to take a 5-1 lead over the Wildcats. Just two outs later, Boone returned for her final at-bat of the game to finish what she started in the inning. The Owasso, Oklahoma, native crushed an RBI single over the middle of the field to score senior infielder Grace Lyons.
𝐓𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐎𝐊𝐂 💣 @_tiarejenningsB3 | OU 5, NU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/d4JhI4MvaU— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 2, 2022
Scoring seven more runs in the following inning, which included another grand slam by redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns, the No. 1-seeded Sooners (55-2) run-ruled the No.9-seeded Wildcats (45-12) 13-2 in five innings during the first game of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday.
Just a year ago, Oklahoma was in a similar situation against James Madison during the first round of the WCWS. The 2021 National Champions were down 3-0 to JMU in the top of the third inning before losing 4-3 on June 3. Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso wasn’t going to let history repeat itself, however, as she kept her team focused throughout the entirety of the game.
After walking a season-high five batters and allowing a left-field home run, Trautwein was one player that remained honed in on Gasso’s message through the game. She settled down and finished the game strong, ending the day allowing just one hit and one run while striking out seven.
“We just have to keep telling them what the plan is,” Gasso said.“It's one thing to work on it in practice and another thing to be standing on the biggest stage and seeing it in person. So it was more about just trusting what we're talking about. It's hard to sit and wait. They're not used to that, they like to go free and they like to go fast."
For Boone, she was just trying to take it one pitch at a time. Her line- drive double lit a fire under the Sooners’ offense, which was shutout just two innings before. She finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs on the day.
“I think we just think, pass the bat and trust that our teammates will get the job,” Boone said. “I was just trying to fire up my teammates, and I yelled, ‘I got you,’ to my teammates to just try and get something started (after the double).”
Jennings was another player that benefited from Gasso’s testament. She finished the game 1-for-2 with one home run and four RBIs. The sophomore infielder’s big fly was the 52nd of her career and the first grand slam to occur in the WCWS since Auburn hit one on Oklahoma in 2016.
“I was seeing a changeup, and I kind of stuck to my timing,” Jennings said of the pitch she received on the grand slam. “I kind of had a feeling that it was going to be the first pitch, so I saw the ball in the zone and just went from there.”
An inning later, Lyons responded with a two-RBI single through the middle of the infield to score sophomore utility Jayda Coleman and freshman outfielder Hannah Coor.Boone was hit by a pitch moments later to plate Jennings with the bases loaded.
Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns capped off Oklahoma’s scoring with yet another grand slam that gave OU a 13-1 lead in the fourth inning. The redshirt senior is in her final postseason run with OU, and she’s just sticking to the process.
“I would say I’m really just focusing on hitting the ball,” Johns said. “ I’m just letting it get deep and just hitting it to the right field because we were early in the game, and I think letting the atmosphere get to you is kind of your shot to breathe and stick to the process."
𝐉𝐉 with the #Sooners 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃 grand slam of the game 🤯@JohnsJana | B4 | OU 13, NU 1📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rIwdeZ7TQG— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 2, 2022
Next, the Sooners face Texas (44-19-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4 on ABC. For now, OU’s head coach is just excited to have the day off on Friday so her team can rest and recover.
“We get to refuel and rest and recoup,” Gasso said. To play another game the next day. It's difficult. So just now more than ever, it just really makes such a big difference. It can really help recovery and rest and so forth.”
