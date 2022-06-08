Women's College World Series: Sooners dominate Texas 16-1 during Game 1 of national championship series

No.1-seeded Oklahoma (58-3) defeated Texas (47-21-1) 16-1 in the first game of the Women’s College World Series championship series Wednesday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched 5.0 innings and struck out two batters in her fourth start of the WCWS. The North Texas transfer also allowed two hits and one run. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May relieved Trautwein to pitch two innings, allow one hit and strike out one hitter.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings combined to go 7-for-8 with four home runs and eight RBIs. The two and three-hole duo even clobbered back-to-back solo shots in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The rest of the Oklahoma lineup went 9-for-28 with two home runs and eight RBIs
Here are three takeaways for OU’s dominant win:
Taylon Snow blasts fourth home run of the season
It had been 81 days and 74 at-bats since Snow had last launched a home run.
Finally, the redshirt senior loaded up and clobbered the second pitch she saw for a three run shot to right centerfield for her fourth home run of the season. Snow pumped her fist towards the stands as she rounded the hot corner and stomped to home plate in the bottom of the first inning.
🗣️ 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐃 🗣️@taylonsnoww END 1 | OU 5, UT 1 pic.twitter.com/F5dZ9l7w9O— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2022
After a pivotal role in the Sooners lineup last season, starting 48 games en route to their fifth national championship, Snow capped off Oklahoma’s five run first inning with another statement play. Snow’s homer followed Alo’s two-run moonshot that occurred earlier in the inning, which gave the Sooners a 5-1 lead at the end of one.
🥹🥹🥹 @taylonsnoww📺 @espn #WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/D1W4GOlBnW— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2022
Alongside her home run, Snow ended the game going 1-for-3, a home run and 3 RBIs.
Trautwein starts fourth game of WCWS
Oklahoma’s redshirt senior has seen the most action inside the circle in the WCWS.
Trautwein has pitched a collective 21.2 innings and started four games, which is the most of any Oklahoma pitcher so far. Freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl is the next closest behind her with 4.2 innings pitched for four strikeouts and four allowed hits
😅Hope strands a pair at the top of the third!MID 3 | OU 6, UT 1 pic.twitter.com/WO2si66IWU— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2022
Despite not seeing any postseason action with North Texas, the right-hander has been head coach Patty Gasso’s main option this World Series. After a 7-3 loss to UCLA in the first game of the semifinal round, Trautwein carried Oklahoma defensively in their decisive 15-0 victory the next game.
She finished that game with five innings pitched, five strikeouts and allowed two hits in the shoutout. Despite pitching 11.2 innings before that game, Gasso wasn’t shy to throw her in the elimination game.
Tiare Jennings makes fantastic grab
Jennings wasn’t shy to fly.
As a fly-ball floated in the air, Jennings leaped towards the ball – almost in a jumpman pose – and snagged the out, ending the third inning. Alongside her defensive dominance, Jennings added two home runs and five RBIs to her two-way performance.
Ti-𝐀𝐈𝐑-e. Jennings. 🆙MID 4 | OU 10, UT 1 @_tiarejennings | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/voHXBGLkvk— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2022
Jennings now has 29 home runs and a .391 batting average on the season. Just a season ago the sophomore infielder was named the 2021 NFCA Freshman Player of the Year and clobbered 27 home runs to help guide the Sooners to their fifth national championship in 2021.
Next, Oklahoma will face the Longhorns in Game 2 of the championship series at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Sooners are now one win away from claiming their sixth national title.
