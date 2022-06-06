Women's College World Series: Sooners defeat UCLA 15-0, advance to national championship series

No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (57-3) run-ruled No.5-seeded UCLA (51-10) 15-0 in five innings during the semifinal of the Women’s College World Series Monday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched five innings, struck out five batters and allowed two hits. It’s Trautwein’s third start of the WCWS after pitching 11.2 innings in the first two games.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the way offensively, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Alongside Alo, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings launched one home run and three RBIs.
🤙 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 🤙1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ on the career. 3️⃣2️⃣ on the year. 2️⃣ in the game. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐎𝐧𝐞 @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/OdgbOYANff— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2022
Oklahoma’s offense was off to a hot start in the top of the first inning after Jennings bashed a three-run home run that scored sophomore utility Jayda Coleman and Alo.
Just an inning later, Alo blasted another three-run home run that landed beyond the outfield bleachers. The moon-shot scored junior outfielder Rylie Boone and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow to give the Sooners a 6-0 lead before the end of the second inning.
After retiring the side in the bottom of the first inning, Trautwein retired six more in the next frame. Through the first three innings, the North Texas transfer held the Bruins 0-for-9 and struck out five batters.
Later, Alo clubbed a two-out RBI single to center field to score sophomore utility Jayda Coleman in the top of the fourth inning. Jennings flew out to right center field to end the frame. An inning later, Boone clocked a two-RBI single to center field that scored junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito. Senior utility Grace Green plated another run after Coleman was walked. Then, Alo hit a grand slam to center field for her second home run of the game.
Next, OU will face off against the winner of No. 7-seeded Oklahoma State/Texas in the first game of the WCWS championship series at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 in Oklahoma City.
