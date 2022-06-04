Women's College World Series: Sooners defeat Texas 7-2, move 1 win away from WCWS Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma (56-2) defeated Texas (44-20-1) 7-2 in Saturday's second round of the Women’s College World Series.
🔴 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 🔴#ChampionshipMindset | #WCWS pic.twitter.com/6nDUegdTHZ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 4, 2022
With the win, OU moves one victory away from advancing to the national championship series. The Sooners have won six consecutive games during the postseason since falling to Oklahoma State 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship game.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo began the scoring with a two-run blast to left field giving OU an early 2-0 lead. With the hit, Alo became the first player in NCAA history with three 30-pus home run seasons. In the fifth, the Sooners poured on four runs which included a two-run home run by sophomore Tiare Jennings.
💣 𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐃 💣Back-to-back #WCWS games with a homer...Tiare's different. @_tiarejennings | OU 6, UT 1 | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/UR5Ut4N40Y— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 4, 2022
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein made her second consecutive start for the Sooners. She pitched seven innings, allowed six hits and two runs, and finished with just one strikeout.
The Sooners will face the winner of UCLA vs. Oklahoma State/Florida in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.