Women's College World Series: Sooners defeat Texas 7-2, move 1 win away from WCWS Finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Hope Trautwein

Senior pitcher Hope Trautwein during the second game of the Women's College World Series against Northwestern on June 2, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma (56-2) defeated Texas (44-20-1) 7-2 in Saturday's second round of the Women’s College World Series. 

With the win, OU moves one victory away from advancing to the national championship series. The Sooners have won six consecutive games during the postseason since falling to Oklahoma State 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship game. 

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo began the scoring with a two-run blast to left field giving OU an early 2-0 lead. With the hit, Alo became the first player in NCAA history with three 30-pus home run seasons. In the fifth, the Sooners poured on four runs which included a two-run home run by sophomore Tiare Jennings. 

Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein made her second consecutive start for the Sooners. She pitched seven innings, allowed six hits and two runs, and finished with just one strikeout. 

The Sooners will face the winner of UCLA vs. Oklahoma State/Florida in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

