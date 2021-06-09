Women's College World Series: Sooners defeat Florida State 6-2 in national championship series; force decisive game three

No. 1 Oklahoma defeated Florida State 6-2 in game two of the national championship series on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
Senior pitcher Giselle Juarez, who started the game for the Sooners, allowed a two-run home run in the first inning, but those were the only runs for the Seminoles. Juarez pitched seven innings, allowed four hits and struck out four on the night.
OU’s offense started the first inning with back-to-back hits by freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and senior designated player Jocelyn Alo, but failed to score. The Sooners had just three hits through five innings, the third hit a solo-home run by senior third baseman Jana Johns.
Oklahoma’s offense broke out in the top of the sixth inning, with Alo’s two-run home run, which broke the NCAA single-season team record for most home runs in a season with 159, breaking Hawaii’s mark set in 2010. OU tacked on two more runs on RBI singles by sophomore left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo and freshman center fielder Jayda Coleman.
Oklahoma added another run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Mendes, scoring Alo.
The Sooners’ offense had 11 total hits. Alo had three hits, sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and Donihoo added two, Johns, Coleman, Jennings and senior outfielder Nicole Mendes each had one.
OU now plays the deciding game three of the national championship at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
