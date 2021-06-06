You are the owner of this article.
Women's College World Series: OU, James Madison matchup delayed to June 7; championship moved to June 8-10

USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium

USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium at nearly full capacity during the Women’s College World Series game against Georgia on June 5.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

Oklahoma and James Madison's semifinal matchup in the Women's College World Series has been pushed back to 3 p.m. on June 7 after weather delayed Florida State and Alabama's matchup. The WCWS championship now be held June 8-10.

Florida State and Alabama will play again following the conclusion of OU and JMU's game. The Sooners and Dukes have met twice so far in the WCWS. JMU took the first meeting, 4-3, on June 3, while OU won game two 6-3 on June 6.

Thunderstorms delayed FSU and Bama's game from 3:30 p.m. to 6:13 p.m. This was the second postponement of the WCWS — a two-rain delayed stalled Oklahoma's elimination game against UCLA. 

In the OU's 6-3 win over James Madison, the Sooners scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie over the Dukes. Oklahoma held JMU scoreless in the bottom of the inning to force a decisive game three between the two teams.

The winner of Monday's game will advance to the WCWS championship, facing the winner of Florida State and Alabama.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

