Women's College World Series: OU defeats Texas 10-5 to win 6th national championship in program history

No.1-seeded Oklahoma (59-3) defeated Texas (47-22-1) 10-5 in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Thursday to clinch their sixth national championship in program history.
Freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl earned the start in the circle for the Sooners and pitched 4.0 innings and finished with three strikeouts. She also allowed four hits and two runs. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May relieved her in the bottom fifth to pitch 2.1 innings. Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein allowed three runs before closing out the win.
OU’s offense got off to a slow start following sophomore utility Jayda Coleman’s leadoff single. Texas’ pitcher Estelle Czech escaped the inning, however, to hold Oklahoma’s lineup scoreless in the top of the first inning.
The Longhorns took the lead in the bottom frame as infielder Alyssa Washington hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly RBI to center field to score senior infielder Janae Jefferson. Following that, senior catcher Mary Iakpo batted another sac fly RBI to center field to drive in freshman infielder Mia Scott.
Coleman saved what would’ve been a two-run home run later in the inning with a final out snag. The fly out, which caused her to leap and extend her arm over the fence, saved the Sooners from a 4-0 hole to start the second inning.
Oklahoma’s offense was stifled in the next two innings, but found life after sophomore utility Alyssa Brito scored from second, once an error was committed on first base. After, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow clubbed an RBI single to center field that drove in junior catcher Kinzie Hansen to tie the score 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning.
💪 𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐊 💪@kinziehansen three-run blast and it's 6-2, #Sooners‼️📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/koqk28D2T9— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 10, 2022
Bahl tallied her second strikeout of the game after retiring the side in the bottom of the fourth inning. The freshman pitcher’s dominance allowed Brito to slap an RBI double down the infield line to plate sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings in the bottom frame. Hansen then clobbered a three-run homer to left field to give the Sooners a 6-2 lead by the end of the fifth inning.
An inning later, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings smacked a sac fly to score junior outfielder Rylie Boone. Then, senior infielder Grace Lyons hammered a three-run home run to give OU a 10-2 lead.
This is the fourth WCWS title the Sooners have won in six years, and their second consecutive championship in back-to-back years.
