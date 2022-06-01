 Skip to main content
Women's College World Series: Oklahoma Sooners' Jordy Bahl healthy enough to resume pitching, Patty Gasso says

Jordy Bahl

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said during Wednesday's Media Day at the Women's College World Series freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl will pitch this weekend. 

"You are going to see her pitch this week," Gasso said, while noting she doesn't have a specific plan set in stone.

The NFCA Freshman Player of the Year missed the Big 12 Championship, regionals and super regionals with an arm injury. Gasso said they've continued speaking with Bahl, her parents and doctors, and that they've done everything the right way.

Before her injury, Bahl held a 0.95 earned run average, allowed 63 hits and struck out 199 batters in 132.1 innings pitched this season.

The Sooners (54-2) open the Women's College World Series against Northwestern (45-11) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City on ESPN.

