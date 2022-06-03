Women's College World Series: How Jayda Coleman became Sooners' leadoff spark plug with evolution on field, compassion off it

Jayda Coleman jogged back to center field with a grin from ear to ear.
After corralling a late-inning fly ball in left-center against No. 16-seeded Central Florida, the sophomore utility patted her chest and pointed to her Sooner teammates, acknowledging the play, the first out, and their effort.
After making it back to her spot, she looked over to right fielder Rylie Boone. Coleman and Boone then launched their signature celebration, replicating BlockBoy JB’s shoot dance that stormed the internet in 2017.
Deana Coleman, her mom and high school coach, has watched such antics from her daughter for 20 years. She used to joke with college recruiters about her presence, noting when they came to watch her play they would first be able to hear her from the parking lot.
“She's always been like that her whole life,” Deana said of the sparkplug who is hitting leadoff for the top-seeded Sooners (55-2), which run-ruled Northwestern (44-13) 13-2 on Thursday, as they kicked off their quest at the Women’s College World Series. “You don't know what's going to happen, what she's going to do, what she's going to say. She cracks jokes all the time and that's part of the joy of being around her, you just never know what's going to happen.”
Coleman’s on-field passion earned her the nickname Showtime at age 8. Playing on her 8U team, she once cartwheeled to home plate after hitting an inside-the-park home run. Such electric moments have defined Coleman’s approach to softball.
Her vocal energy, coinciding with her strategic base-running, and lightheartedness are evident to any watching from the stands or at home. But below the surface is a mature, humble person who has overcome a series of traumatic events that have molded her into one of OU’s prime leaders.
That blend of panache and presence prompted OU coach Patty Gasso to move Coleman to the leadoff spot in the lineup late this season. After shuffling the fourth through sixth hitters from Feb 10 through April 20, Gasso officially moved the Texas native to the top of the lineup, where she has remained for 16 of OU’s last 17 games.
The sophomore utility’s strategy has become simple — get on base and set the tone for the offense. Once Coleman slaps a hit, takes a walk or gets hit by a pitch, she pumps her first yelling toward the Sooners dugout, lighting the fuse for the two-hole hitter redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and three-hole sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings.
After early season struggles, Coleman has posted a .429 batting average, with 54 hits, seven home runs and 37 RBIs. She’s also been an anchor in center field, with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and putting out 32 runners. Coleman was named to the NFCA All-America first team alongside four other Sooners.
In Friday’s WCWS opener, she went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and a strike out. Each time she got on base, Coleman scored two runs and started a scoring barrage. Once she was walked in the bottom of the fourth inning, the lineup went on to plate seven more runs to its score total.
“I think she's matured a bit from her freshman year,” Gasso said. “She just came in, in her own world and learned that she had to follow along with what we're doing. She has so much energy and passion, and she's been really hot the last couple of weekends…. She has done a fantastic job of gaining back that leadoff position and being a spark plug for us.”
“Those experiences shaped the person she is today”
Deana watched from the dugout as Jayda dug in at third base, poised to hustle to home.
With the score tied 3-3 against Wakeland High School in the seventh inning, the crowd draped in pink T-shirts rose to its feet. Moments later, a fellow Cougar slapped the ball off the right-field chalk and Coleman raced in to score the game-winning run.
In the opposing dugout was Deana’s eldest daughter, Ashlee Wilkerson. Despite losing 4-3 to the Colony High School, the then-first year head coach embraced her mother at home plate as Jayda celebrated with her teammates with tears in her eyes.
The game in May 2017 was much more than a trip to the Texas 5A Regional Semifinal, however. Deana had been diagnosed with breast cancer late in 2016 and the grandeur – a family faceoff in the postseason and a sellout crowd wearing “do it for Deana” shirts as a mark of support from the community in the stands – was a pinnacle for Deana’s fight to recover.
Cedric Coleman, Jayda’s father, was enthralled with it all as he watched from the bleachers.
“It didn’t matter if you were for Wakeland or The Colony,” Cedric said. “It was just amazing. I just fit right in the middle, watching the show. The softball community in this area just rallied around (Deana). Everyone had shirts that said ‘Playing for coach Deana’ and then the girls on that team… they just came together.”
Jayda’s game-winning run encapsulated the determination of her mother’s battle against cancer – a race to survive and advance.
Since late 2016, the then-freshman had watched her mother undergo chemotherapy and return to coach the team for every practice and game. At home, the thermostat remained below 62 degrees because of the feverish heat Deana felt following her treatments.
While the Cougars went on to capture the state title that season, behind the scenes 15-year-old Jayda had to mature very quickly. Already playing at one of the highest levels, garnering a .719 batting average with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs, she adopted her mother’s determination, compassion and fight against cancer into her game, and life as a high school freshman.
Jayda’s best friend Jacee Hamlin, who now plays for Texas Tech, helped her through the struggle. When Jayda learned of the diagnosis, the pair sat in the locker room and she leaned on Hamlin’s shoulder while tears streamed down her face.
“She didn't know what was gonna happen,” said Hamlin, who has been Jayda’s best friend since age 3 and grew up attending the same school and playing for the same teams. “We were both freshmen, so we didn't think very rationally, but it was hard. But, coach Coleman showed up for practice every single day… She never missed anything. And through all of it, I knew she felt so bad and we all knew she felt so horrible from going through chemotherapy.
“We were like, if she's gonna show up and be here every day, then we're gonna show up and be even better, and I think that's how Jayda looked at it.”
It wasn’t the first time Jayda cherished her best friend’s support. When she was 3, Cedric was diagnosed with meningitis and fell into a coma. Jayda stayed with the Hamlin family for three months while Deana cared for her husband in the hospital.
For the pair, it just felt like a very long sleepover at the moment, but their support for each other carried on for the rest of their childhood.
“I’m just so lucky that we decided that we were going to be best friends when we were 3,” Hamlin said. “It just happened to work out so great having her by my side through literally everything. I literally couldn't change it for the world. I appreciate her more than she will ever know.”
Fast forward to the pair’s summer before college, it was Hamlin who would need Jayda’s support. On the morning of June 21, 2020, Dena Hamlin, Jacee’s mom, died unexpectedly from a suspected heart condition.
Jayda and Deana Coleman were the first people to show up on her doorstep. And, just like Jacee was by Jayda’s side when her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Jayda stood behind her best friend when she needed her most.
“I mean, there's not much to say at the moment,” Hamlin said. “But I was facing a lot of struggles that come after losing a parent that I think that kind of came in. She just gave me different perspectives on how to look at things because I went through a very hard time, and I thought the world was over.”
Jayda seeing her father suffer through meningitis, her mom beat cancer and supporting Jacee through her mom’s death all shaped her into the friend and leader she is today. Watching her family and friends battle through hardships made her more appreciative of her own life.
Through those moments, she learned to find joy in every experience and also blend it with her fierce determination. That blend of spark and maturity is the same she shows on the field today, making her one of the leaders in OU’s second consecutive WCWS run.
“Those experiences shaped the person she is today,” Hamlin said. “She had gone through those hardships at a very young age and overcame them. And so I think it just went in favor for her to adopt the mindset of, ‘I'm going to look at the good in every opportunity,’ but Jayda was always a leader on the field ever since we were little kids. She's always just had that personality. She just kind of fell into that role.”
‘I think her knowledge of the game has always been one of the best'
Kevin Shelton peered from the dugout as he watched his team, the 18U Texas Glory, field grounders in Kansas City.
As he eyed his players, a figure emerged from the stands and made her way to the dugout to gauge some of the Glory’s top recruits, including Boone and Coleman.
Quickly, Shelton realized it was OU’s legendary coach. After talking for several minutes, Gasso had one particular question for Coleman’s coach.
“What position do you think Jayda will play in college?” Gasso asked.
Jayda played shortstop for the Glory because Shelton loved the then high school sophomore’s athleticism, vocal leadership and intellect around second base.
“I told her if she can't win a shortstop job, first base, that kind of stinks,” Shelton said. “If you were to take away that athletic ability at first base that's not so great. I said ‘outfield, that's a very classic common scenario, except you take her voice out of the infield,’ which is a critical thing.”
Four years later, Coleman anchors Oklahoma’s defense from center field. To her left in right field now stands Boone, and together the pair have combined for a .982 fielding percentage and 57 putouts this season.
For her entire career, Coleman’s intelligence has surpassed those around her. Growing up, she was framing pitches as a catcher at 5 years old. She would also play MLB video games with Cedric and guess what pitch he was tossing based on a batter’s tendencies.
As she grew, Coleman started working out with people nearly two years older. Every year until she was with the 18U, which is the age cap for high school travel ball, Coleman played above her age group.
“I would have to tell her sometimes, ‘Hey, listen, you're so far ahead of some of these kids mentally, some of those players just didn’t know what was coming next with your throw,’” Shelton said. “She could’ve hit them and hurt them because they were not ready for her throw.”
Alongside her defensive efficiency, Coleman’s mental game shined as a base runner, as well. Texas A&M third baseman Trinity Cannon played with Coleman on the Glory and recently faced her in the NCAA Norman Regional.
As a teammate turned opponent, Cannon recalled Coleman’s softball IQ as she awaited a throw May 21 as Coleman tried — unsuccessfully — to leg out a triple.
“Going over film and anything before the weekend, we knew these people are smart, witty, and they're gonna do anything to take the extra bag,” Cannon said. “So, once she roped that hit down the line, I knew she was going all the way through like no matter what, no cutting at all.”
It’s all allowed Coleman to take the helm as one of OU’s top leaders. What’s changed most for Coleman in her second season as a Sooner is how she uses her voice, especially for sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings.
"I think Jayda this season has definitely kind of used her voice a lot more in different aspects of the game,” Jennings said. “I think with just her in centerfield and just knowing that she's always got my back... she'll always be the first person like, ‘Hey, I think we need to do this.’ I think her knowledge of her game has always been one of the best, but now she's, this year, using her voice coming out of her shell.”
‘...she was trying to chase what she did last year’
Cedric waited in the parking lot near the Oklahoma bus after a Sooner win over Arizona in late February.
Coleman had struggled, going 1-for-3 with a single. She had gone 10-for-31 in the season’s first 11 games, with just one home run and 11 RBIs.
Frustrated, Coleman asked her father for guidance. After all, having trained her from her earliest days, he knew her hitting style better than anyone.
Coming off a national championship season in which she hit .444 with nine home runs, she’d leaned into the offseason expecting more in her second college season. After months of lifting weights, Coleman’s body was stronger as were her expectations, inspired by power hitting teammates like Jennings and Alo.
Cedric knew, however, his daughter was primarily a slap hitter who specializes in getting on base, so he was honest when she probed him for advice.
He told her she needed to get back to her original gameplan of running through the box, showing bunt and hitting at all the right pitches.
“I think mostly she was trying to chase what she did last year,” Cedric said. She had to get back to understanding that I have to do my part of what is the game plan.”
In the next game, Coleman saw a dramatic improvement in her performance. Against then-No. 17 Tennessee, she hit a walk-off home run to defeat the Lady Volunteers 9-8 in a 10 inning thriller.
Coming up clutch! Jayda Coleman launches this two-run homer to give No. 1 Oklahoma the walk-off win in the 10th inning 💥(via @OU_Softball) pic.twitter.com/E2TTRIdmsr— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 27, 2022
From that point on, Coleman has steadily improved. She finished the regular season with seven home runs and a .434 batting average as her team won its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title and 15th WCWS appearance.
For Coleman, her maturity is what has changed this season. She’s found her voice in Gasso’s grueling program, been named an NFCA First Team All-American and emerged as a leader in Oklahoma’s quest for a sixth national championship. As OU gears up to face Texas in the second round of the WCWS, it'll need Coleman’s leadership to guide it to victory.
“I think she's matured off the field so much,” Cedric said. “She realized that she didn’t have time for extra things. She realized she had a bigger picture. She had been there for her teammates, and she got to set an example for the freshmen. So, I think just being more mature and focused on her bigger picture… she can't do it by herself.”
