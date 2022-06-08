Women's College World Series: Brent Venables inspired by Patty Gasso and Sooners after 16-1 win over Texas in Game 1 of national championship series

Brent Venables sat perched in the second row from the top of the first section at USA Hall of Fame Stadium as he looked on at the dominance in front of him.
The new Oklahoma head football coach was in attendance Wednesday during No. 1 Oklahoma’s (58-3) dominating 16-1 win over Texas (47-21-1), not just as a spectator, but as a student.
Venables said he’s learning from what five-time WCWS champion OU coach Patty Gasso and her staff have built, hoping to emulate their culture and success inside his own program.
“It’s intimidating, I had a chance to speak to the girls… I’m like ‘what am I going to tell them?’” Venables told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “They’re addicted to winning, they’ve been the example in college softball, coach Gasso, her program and coaches.
“So I’m trying to learn how to win at the highest level like they have, they’re as good as there’s been in a long time, maybe the most dominant collegiate team in any sport ever. So it’s pretty cool to be a bird on the wall.”
Venables, a three-time national champion as a defensive coordinator both at OU and Clemson, threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Sooners’ May 6 matchup with Oklahoma State.
@OU_Softball B.E.S.T. E.V.E.R.No🧢 ⭕️🙌🏽 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/wbDj9v9e7l— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) June 9, 2022
A few rows above Venables, hanging out and not hesitating to take pictures and sign autographs for young fans who approached, was his transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables said he told all of his players to come support and “watch these girls, how they compete, how they win, how they fight, how they play together.”
Gabriel has been a constant presence at OU softball contests throughout the season and shares a bond with the NCAA’s all-time career leader in home runs Jocelyn Alo.
The pair are both from Hawaii and had dinner together when Gabriel first arrived in Norman after transferring in from Central Florida. Alo said Gabriel told her he’d be coming prior to the game and that if he was a no-show she would’ve called him saying, “Why aren’t you here?”
“(With) Coach Venables, it’s just cool to see,” Alo said. “The sport is just continuing to grow, I think I saw (former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks star) Trae Young in the stands as well. People want to watch us play, they love to watch us play and they love to watch us dominate. It’s super cool and it’s only going to get better from here.”
Gabriel can often be seen wearing a shirt that reads “home run queen.” Other players that came out to support the team include sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman and redshirt senior punter Micahel Turk.
The Sooners face Texas during Game 2 of the national championship series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City.
