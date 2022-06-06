 Skip to main content
Women's College World Series: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 7-3 loss to UCLA in semifinals in Oklahoma City

No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (56-3) fell to No.5-seeded UCLA (51-9) 7-3 in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series Monday.

Sophomore pitcher Nicole May pitched 2.1 innings, struck out three batters, allowed four hits and five runs. It was May’s first start of the WCWS after redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein appeared in the circle for 11.2 innings in the first two games 

Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl relieved May to pitch 4.2 innings for four strikeouts. She allowed just two hits and two runs during her time inside of the circle

Senior infielder Grace Lyons led the charge for OU’s offense going 1-for-2 with one home run and two RBIs. Alongside Lyons, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman blasted one home run. 

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners loss:

Coleman sole contributor in the first three innings

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Coleman was ready to provide a spark. 

The sophomore utility turned on the third pitch she saw and hammered a leadoff shot to left field, shrinking UCLA’s lead to just one run. Her solo homer was the only hit for the Sooners until the bottom of the fourth inning, when redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo singled up the middle. 

Coleman’s spark has been pivotal for the Sooners in the postseason. She’s gone 14-for-24 with two home runs and nine RBIs since the start of the NCAA Norman Regional on May 20. 

The Colony, Texas, native’s performance this season earned her NFCA First Team All-America honors, alongside four other Sooners. Head coach Patty Gasso has not budged moving Coleman from the leadoff spot, as she’s started every game except for one since April 20. 

Jordy Bahl makes appearance

Bahl trotted to the circle determined. 

After watching Nicole May give up her second home run in the top of the third inning, Gasso called on her freshman pitcher for a spark. Bahl did not disappoint, retiring 12 out of 14 batters before the top of the seventh inning and holding UCLA to two runs for the final three innings.

The freshman pitcher had only pitched 0.1 innings since she came in for one out in the 13-2 win over Northwestern on June 2. Before that, ailing from a forearm injury that occurred on May 6, she hadn’t seen any action for nearly a month. 

The Papillion, Nebraska, native is no stranger to the Bruins’ lineup. She pitched a complete game for a then-career high 14 strikeouts in OU’s 4-1 win over them earlier this season. 

Despite losing and allowing a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, Bahl was a bright spot for the Sooners forcing four fly outs and six ground outs.

May relieved the 2022 NFCA Freshman Player of the Year to close the seventh inning for OU. 

Bottom half lineup struggles

The bottom half of OU’s lineup went 0-for-8 on the day.

Outside of Lyons and Coleman’s home runs in the third and first innings, respectively, UCLA’s pitching rotation put a number on Oklahoma’s offense, which holds the nation's best batting average (.370). 

UCLA pitchers Megan Faraimo and Holly Azevedo combined for four strikeouts and allowed four hits. Azevedo held OU’s lineup hitless in the final three innings, capturing the win for the Bruins.

Notably, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen’s struggles continued, as she went 0-for-3 on the day. Just a year ago she had a .438 batting average and 24 home runs. 

Next, OU will face off against the Bruins again at 2:19 p.m. in a double elimination bout with a trip advance to the WCWS championship series on the line.

