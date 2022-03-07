OU softball: Sooners run-rule Minnesota 9-1 in home opener; Jocelyn Alo walked 3 times

No.1 Oklahoma (16-0) run-ruled Minnesota 9-1 (11-8) in five innings during its home opener on Monday evening.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was walked three times, as she stands just one home run away from the NCAA-career record of 96. The Sooners’ two-hole hitter scored three times despite being walked in each of her plate appearances.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns, senior infielder Grace Lyons and junior outfielder Rylie Boone each had two RBIs in the game. Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow added two hits apiece.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl started in the circle, pitching three innings and striking out three batters, while allowing one run on three hits and three walks. Bahl also threw two wild pitches and hit a batter.
The Sooners started the first inning with a 1-0 lead following an RBI single from Snow that scored Alo. However, Bahl allowed a run to tie the game in the second inning after throwing a scoreless first.
Later, Boone smacked an RBI triple to score sophomore infielder Alyssa Brito during the bottom of the second inning. Moments later, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns hit a two-RBI double that scored Alo and Boone for a 4-1 lead.
During the bottom of the third, Oklahoma scored three more runs. Boone’s walk with the bases loaded scored Snow. Then, Jennings smacked a two-run RBI single, scoring sophomore infielder Alyssa Brito and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman. to give OU a 7-1 lead after three innings.
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May relieved Bahl in the top of the fourth inning. May closed the game with three strikeouts and surrendered just one hit in two innings.
Lyons batted another two-run RBI double to score Snow and Hansen for a 9-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Next, The Sooners face Baylor (11-6) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 10 during the first game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu.
