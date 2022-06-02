Women’s College World Series: OU throttles Northwestern 13-2, advances to second round matchup with Texas

No. 1 Oklahoma (55-2) run-ruled Northwestern (45-11) 13-2 in the first round of the Women’s College World Series Thursday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein started in the circle for the Sooners. Despite giving up a solo home run to NFCA First-Team All American Rachel Lewis in the third inning, she settled down and finished the game strong. Trautwein ended the day allowing one hit, one run and a season-high five walks while racking up seven strikeouts.
The NFCA Freshman Player of the Year, Jordy Bahl, made her first appearance of the postseason after missing time with an arm injury and recorded the Sooners’ final out in the win.
The Sooners struggled offensively to start, being held to just one hit in the first two innings of the game as they faced NFCA First-Team All American Danielle Williams. Williams struck out three of the first seven batters she faced before allowing a six-run third inning.
Junior outfielder Rylie Boone led the scoring off as she crossed home on an RBI-single by redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns. Then, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings blasted a grand slam, her 25th of the season, scoring Johns, senior utility Jocelyn Alo, and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman.
𝐓𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐎𝐊𝐂 💣 @_tiarejenningsB3 | OU 5, NU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/d4JhI4MvaU— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 2, 2022
In the fourth, senior infielder Grace Lyons delivered a two-RBI single through the middle scoring Coleman and freshman outfielder Hannah Coor before Boone was hit by a pitch scoring Jennings. Johns then blasted the Sooners’ second grand slam in two innings scoring Boone, Lyons and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow.
𝐉𝐉 with the #Sooners 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃 grand slam of the game 🤯@JohnsJana | B4 | OU 13, NU 1📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rIwdeZ7TQG— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 2, 2022
Before Thursday’s game, there hadn’t been a grand slam in the Women’s College World Series since 2016.
Lyons, Boone, Coleman and Johns, who finished with five RBIs, led the Sooners with two hits a piece. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo finished 1-for-2 and walked twice.
Next, the Sooners face Texas (44-19-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ABC. The Sooners took two of three against the Longhorns in the regular season, however lost 4-2 on April 16.
