'When I landed my vault, I knew it': Olivia Trautman's perfect 10 leads OU gymnastics over No. 2 Florida

Olivia Trautman knew she’d stick her vault.
The fifth-year senior sprinted down the runway, completed her Yurchenko one-and-a-half vault, and flashed her arms in celebration before hugging associate head coach Lou Ball as 9,154 fans, the second-largest crowd in program history, cheered her fifth career perfect 10.
“When I landed my vault, I knew it was gonna be a 10,” Trautman said. “Before I started, I had a feeling that I was gonna stick my vault and then when I landed, it was just amazing. To celebrate with the team is fun.”
Trautman’s 10 led No. 1 Oklahoma’s 197.950-197.700 victory over No. 2 Florida (9-2, 6-1 SEC) on Friday night in Norman. Finally healthy from injury, Trautman is proving why she’s what K.J. Kindler calls her the most veteran presence of the team.
SHE DID THAT!! 😤Super senior @OTrautman earned her first perfect 10 on vault since the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final on April 3, 2021.📺 ESPN2 | 💻 https://t.co/VrT9gw27pi pic.twitter.com/IsyKDCHmUw— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 4, 2023
Trautman has slowly worked back from her ailment, working back to, hopefully, her all-around contributions by the season’s end. She made her debut at Denver and only competed in one event, but has now improved to three events, which she competed in on Tuesday.
“She is a gamer,” head coach KJ Kindler said. “She’s a gamer, end of story. She’s done less than 20, maybe 20% of the reps everyone else has done. Maybe 10% because she didn't workout the whole preseason, but that’s maybe to her benefit. She has had less mileage on the body this year so she’s feeling fresh and good.”
Friday’s total against Florida was the Sooners’ third-lowest this season and their 49.350 floor total was the lowest of the season, but OU still managed to defeat a team it’ll almost undoubtedly face in the postseason, as the two programs have won eight of the last 10 national titles.
Trautman and Kindler agree the massive crowd energized the team and helped OU (13-0, 3-0 Big 12) remain undefeated. Not only was the Lloyd Noble Center’s usual curtain that closes off fans from the south quarter of the arena gone, but the student attendance record was also broken.
“It was amazing,” Trautman said. “Obviously we feed off the crowd every single time. We have the best fans and they were super loud and to have that curtain down was something super special.”
Kindler also applauds the crowd for being knowledgeable about the sport and respectful to the opponent.
“I was proud of the crowd,” Kindler said. “When there were errors from the other team, they applauded when she got back on the beam. That’s great sportsmanship quite honestly. I’m really proud of that as a Sooner, and they were electric and loud when we needed them to be loud and it was a great night.”
Kindler added she hopes the turnout of Friday’s contest continues in the future, along with the continued growth of the sport.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, and we’ve been successful for a long time,” Kindler said. “Each year we kinda make a small leap forward, a small leap forward, and this leap that we’re making this year is more substantial. I don’t know why that is, perhaps it’s our great marketing department, perhaps everyone’s just busting it really hard to get people there, but maybe people are coming and loving it too.
“So for whatever the reason, I’m hoping we get to a place where the number we had tonight is the norm because they (the gymnasts) deserve it.”
In the end, one thing is for certain: Kindler and her gymnasts want more crowds like the one against Florida.
“We definitely feed off the crowd,” sophomore Danielle Sievers said. “You can tell it elevates our performance. We get that much more excited when the crowd gets involved so if we could have that every single weekend, we would love that.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
