'Whatever the team needs': OU basketball's Madi Williams willing to do anything to win in 5th season with Sooners

Madi Williams is prepared to fill whatever role her team needs this season.
For the first time in her five-year college career, Williams received a glimpse of what the NCAA Tournament was like last season when the Sooners received a bid as a No. 4 seed, before being eliminated by Notre Dame in the second round.
OU’s main struggle last season came from being undersized. The six Sooners who racked up the most minutes last season were all under six feet tall. That led to Williams playing in the paint more than she had previously.
Williams answered the call without hesitation and capped the year by leading Oklahoma with 249 rebounds and finishing eighth in the Big 12. Williams was also the only player under six-foot to finish with over 200 rebounds in the Big 12, a testament to the 5-foot-11 forward’s physical nature.
“I think just having the dog mentality,” Williams said of her rebounding output. “Knowing that no matter how big you are or who you’re going up against, I want the ball more than the person who’s in front of me.”
Though she impressed in an unfamiliar role last season, Williams knows there’s still work to be done. Williams and the Sooners surrendered an NCAA single game record 61 points to Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, with most of Lee’s scoring output coming in the paint. OU also allowed the most points and rebounds per game in the Big 12 in 2021.
Help is anticipated with the emergence of freshmen Beatrice Culliton and Kierston Johnson, who stand 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, respectively, but Williams has still taken it upon herself to step her game up this offseason in preparation for whatever role she may need to fill.
“I’m going to guard and do whatever the team needs me to do,” Williams said. “If they need me to guard a big I’m gonna guard a big. If I need to guard a wing player then I’ll guard a wing player.”
Williams' offensive dominance matched her defensive prowess, as she posted a team-high 18 points per game. The senior upped her three-point efficiency from 28.6% in the 2020-21 season to 31.1% last season. The improvement, however, wasn’t satisfactory for Williams, who holds herself to a higher standard than most.
“Being more consistent,” Williams said of what she can improve on as a 3-point shooter this season. “That’s been a goal of mine every single year since I’ve been here, (especially) to be more consistent from the 3-point line.”
Williams was able to use her physicality offensively to consistently muster up points in the paint against taller competition, though.
Madi Williams with the STRONG finish 💪 @OU_WBBall pic.twitter.com/0i0gjlBqlL— espnW (@espnW) March 20, 2022
Despite the roses she received from teammates and coaches for her versatility, Williams knows she can improve and plans on doing so to help take OU to the next level.
“Everything needs some work… a little bit of guard skills… also rebounding and defense too, being able to guard one-on-one,” Williams said. “But at the end of the day, I try my hardest to get 1% better every day.”
Though her performance is crucial to OU’s success, Williams’ leadership proves to be an underrated X-factor. As senior Ana Llanusa began practicing with the team this offseason following multiple injury-riddled seasons, Williams had a message for her.
“Madi yelled at me a couple times in practice, ‘stop being scared,’” Llanusa said. “I think that was the last piece of it… that was my biggest thing to overcome… not being scared. And I think I’m not scared anymore.”
As one of the premier interior defenders last season, Williams has been using practice time to gel with and help develop OU’s younger bigs. Doing so would allow them to make an immediate impact and allow Williams to return to her natural role as a small forward.
“Madi is so consistent day in and day out,” coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “She had to defend the paint a lot and she’s outsized in the paint.”
The Sooners’ overall improvements have garnered expectations not seen in Norman for years as they rank in the preseason top 15 for the first time since 2013. Behind Williams, however, OU has blocked out the noise and is prepared for another run through the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re only worried about one expectation (and) that’s our own,” Williams said. “We have high expectations for ourselves and we’re ready to meet those expectations. We’re ready to go out and perform every… game night, come out with as many wins as we can and have a pretty deep run in the season.
“We came up short a little bit last year but we’ve got some big dreams this year.”
