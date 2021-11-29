What OU's Joseph Harroz Jr., Joe Castiglione, Bob Stoops said at Sooners press conference after Lincoln Riley's departure

Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr., athletic director Joe Castiglione and interim head coach Bob Stoops held a press conference Monday to discuss the future of OU’s football program following coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.
Here’s what they had to say:
Joseph Harroz Jr.
On OU’s future
“As we stand here and look forward to the next chapter, we do it with a remarkable team, both on the field when going into the upcoming bowl game, but also with a great team here as we lean forward.
“We have individuals that are remarkable characters and incredibly seasoned, and we're unified. We are resolute and we each have multiple decades of service… We are committed to finding – and certainly we'll find one of the absolute best jobs in the country – the next person to add to the Sooner legacy. It's a place with an incredibly deep legacy. Everybody here walked past the statues on their way here to this great place. We don't just have legacies. We create legacies. So, we're here today, surprised by yesterday and excited for (the future).”
On Riley’s exit
“Obviously, you wish these events didn’t happen, and the way that we would like them to play out, don't play. He made a personal decision and he had to approach it. Were we disappointed? Absolutely. And that disappointment lasts until you realize you've now got to move forward and so yeah, I mean we would’ve liked more notice. We were surprised by it yesterday. But that was his decision, and you can only impact those things that you can control. And once we had that information, he left, Joe and I looked at each other and said, ‘Well, that was a surprise, now let's get to work.’”
Joe Castiglione
Opening statement
“It was about five years ago and we were almost right here in this very place talking about Coach Stoops and thanking him for his extraordinary years of service as a head coach, and introducing Lincoln Riley as our new head coach.
“As President Harroz said, this is really a moment in time that helps define what our next chapter is going to be. And I am so excited that chapter is going to be another great one in the history of the University of Oklahoma. I want to join President Harroz by thanking Coach Riley and wishing him, Caitlin, Sloan and Stella the very best as they launch into the new chapter of their journey. We appreciate all they've done contributing to Oklahoma's incredible tradition over the last five years as head coach and two before that as assistant coach.
“This job is one of the best ever in sports. It's been made that way because of incredible players that chose to come to the University of Oklahoma that did exceptional things while they were here. Obviously, the coaches that found them, developed them, and continued to recruit and build upon that as we pursue championships. It's a great thing to be able to be part of the University of Oklahoma and thirdly, like you would expect it's already drawn interest that's off the charts.
“The process is a lot like it always is. For those of you who have been around here, you might be able to inform some of those that are brand new, that in spite of how inquisitive you are and how many rumors you're gonna have to corroborate, I hope to be stealthy, as usual. But we know the importance of time and timing and what we need to do with everything that's going on in this very different and new world. So we'll move quickly.
“Lastly, I want to also join President Harroz by thanking Coach Stoops. He is continuing to serve the university as a very special asset for us since he stepped away from coaching, engaged in a lot of things that help us generate new revenue, connect with our alumni, donors, fans (and) friends. It's been special to continue to work with him through that time. Didn’t know that this was going to be one of those details that was on the job description — other duties that might be assigned — but so doggone glad that he was here. Just says President Harroz said, we called him, and he just said 'how can I help?’ Same thing he always says. And he's continuing to build on the great tradition that he helped create himself.
“I think it's a really unique way to celebrate what's about to happen. Just barely a week from now, he is going to be inducted into the College (Football) Hall of Fame. We are happy to know that even in the details of the criteria, they're still going to induct him into the Hall of Fame, even though he is now back as an active coach for a period of time. So, we're very proud of him and very proud to be with him.”
On Lincoln Riley’s unrest
“There wasn't any mention of any unrest. ... When (Riley) talked to President Harroz, he said that he was intrigued by a different kind of opportunity. (He was) absolutely happy with everything that we had talked about with our infrastructure, support resources, facilities and all the things that we possibly talked about. So, all of that was absolutely great. He just got very intrigued with a different and unique opportunity that he felt was best for him and his family.”
On Riley’s rumored speculation against joining SEC
“Coach Riley was brought into the conversation that we were having about the future of college athletics, a rapidly changing landscape that we could see happening down the road. We talked about that with him. He was engaged in our thoughts about it, and he was definitely on board with it. And many conversations – since the announcement was made – continued to be very much on board with it.”
On his list of candidates
“I absolutely do have a list. I didn’t necessarily know when I'd have to activate it, but I thought it might be well down the road. But that being said, that's why you have a list. I've already engaged in the process to review those people that I had identified. ... But the type of coach that we're looking for is the type of coach like Coach Stoops, the type of coach like Lincoln Riley, the type of coaches that we hire in our program and that really possess the competency, the confidence, the character, the ability to develop the chemistry in a program and has a clear vision for how they're going to put this program in position to constantly compete for championships and know that they're going to be surrounded by all the resources and people that are committed to the same thing. That's the Oklahoma way, it's the way that it's worked. We change with the ever changing rules, environment that requires us to be ever mindful of that. But we don't change our value system. We don't change our passion, it’s locked in.”
On next hire timetable
“I don't ever put a specific timetable. But, based on the conversations I've had with our players, today we're all three engaged in talking to our commitments, recruits’ families and that we understand the dynamics of a world that we haven't really seen much of the world changed. So (we’re being) very proactive about all of that, and we're moving as quickly as possible. We understand the dynamics of it and we're using every means possible to be thorough. The most important thing is to find the right, great head coach but we'll move on if appropriate expediency.”
On transfer concerns
“Of course we thought of it, and we’re very positive that they have been very open in our communication with the types of thoughts that they might have. It's not unique today. When we've had any type of coaching transition it's the similar type of reaction. The transfer portals are different now where people can leave and go somewhere else and be immediately out. Years before you could hold people together… We're constantly engaging with them, however, and in cases where appropriate being open to their families.
“We know, as we said earlier, there are emotional ties, but there's a lot here in Oklahoma that drew them here in the first place. And so we want to move the process as quickly as we can so that it can be settled and stable and then they can get back deciding about their future here in Oklahoma. And I think in the end, many will choose this thing.”
Bob Stoops
On his reaction to Lincoln Riley and becoming interim coach:
“I'm not much on talking about my feelings or thoughts publicly about any of that. Am I disappointed (in Riley leaving)? Sure. The rest of it is between Lincoln and I personally, as it should be. I'm not much on making that kind of stuff public. My initial reaction is about what's best for the program immediately recruiting-wise, and the players. We should say first and foremost the players on our team right now are the focus, and reassuring them that they are OU football and we’re sticking together. They can very well be a championship program next year, and we will attract the very best in the coaching profession. The same thing is projected out recruiting.
“We've got a couple of days on Wednesday and Friday of lifting for the guys to keep themselves in good shape, and it’s the same thing next week. Then we'll work into bowl week after that. The initial couple of weeks will be recruiting and players finishing up finals and getting in the weight room.”
On recruiting for OU again:
“It’s great. My wife’s glad I’m out of the house.”
On OU’s bowl gamestaff :
“Well, we'll see. That's not unusual when you have coaching changes, assistant coaches are caught in the middle of it on whether to go or not go. That's just ongoing. I don't think it's definitive on who would be staying and who would not be. We'll have to wait and see how this week goes with the assistant coaches. There were a good number of them in our meeting this morning that are ready to work and going out tonight to go work recruitment.”
On how coaching OU will impact his job at Fox Sports:
“I was just on a Zoom with them for 20-30 minutes ahead of coming to see you guys, and we're getting ready for the Big Ten Championship. Our show will be on for an hour before the Big Ten Championship, and I'll be there. I'll be there Saturday. I wouldn't be if there was something here that would need my attention, but being that it's a Friday evening and Saturday, I'm able to work it out.”
On rumors OU contacted him last Friday prior to Riley’s departure:
“Surely you know better than to listen to social media for all of your news. I told you guys I was just on a Zoom and I'm going to the (Big Ten Championship), so they obviously just made it up. That’s not true.”
On if he’s figured out who’s going to call plays in the bowl game:
“Not yet, I would assume and believe it would be a group effort. That'd be something that I'll have to let the staff decide, how they feel the most comfortable. I've been gone a long time so it’s not like I can go in there and, heck, even a lot of the terminology is different then when I was there. It'll be a group effort, those guys care about the program, these players and I’m sure they’ll give it their best to give us a great opportunity to win.”
On what brought him back to OU:
“It’s because of my love for the program first, but I also do personally care about all those guys out there. I care about the players a lot. For them to be able to finish out here in the very best way they can is important. It's already a great year at 10-2 and hopefully we can be 11-2.
“Personally, those assistant coaches, I've stayed close with (DeMarco Murray and Calvin Thibodeux), and recruited them and they all played for me. They all care so much about this university. There was nothing to think about for me. I said, ‘If I can help, and that's what's best for the program, then I'm in and I'll do the best I can.’ Those guys are all loyal and care about the university in a big way.”
On the transfer portal and the current players:
“Some have come to me and said, ‘Coach I want to play in the bowl game, but I want to look at the portal just in case someone that’s hired doesn't fit me.’ So, I understand but it doesn't mean that they're all looking to leave. I think in today's world, people sometimes look at what the options are if they feel they need to and then make the right decision for them. So, it'll be ongoing. Some (rumors) will be true, some won't be.”
On what remaining assistant coaches will do:
“Obviously, it was a surprise, so I don't like to speak for them. They'll have their opportunities. But I know this, they're all right off the bat still working. They’re pushing, working, contacting our current players, making sure everything's okay with them, making sure academics is where it needs to be, checking in on the players and also recruiting.”
On his pitch to recruits:
“It's an easy sell. You sell the university, you sell the leadership here that's in front of you, you sell the history of success. Not just in the last 23 years, decades of success, and it's going to continue to happen. We've got great leadership, great facilities, a great university to recruit to academically, all of it together is still here.
“This job… is gonna attract a great coach. Joe (Castiglione) will find the right coach, and they're out there, and this is an attractive job. Give it time, and I think everybody will be pleased with it.”
On OU players’ feelings, reaction:
“Well, they were of course blindsided. And so they were in shock, yesterday definitely. I was in the meeting. They were very respectful of coach Riley as he addressed them. Some even clapped for him as he left. But, in shock. But then after Joe addressed them and and I had an opportunity to address them, again to understand they are OU football. This one guy didn't all of a sudden create OU football. I referenced when I stepped away five years ago, a lot of them weren't in there, some were. But when I stepped away, it was like we were at a funeral. I was like guys, ‘This is my choice. It's okay. I haven’t made a play in how long? It's okay. And they all started laughing and gave me a standing ovation.’ And I said the same thing, ‘It’s Lincoln’s choice to leave. It's okay.
“You're the one to go make all the plays or not make the plays. You guys win and lose, you’re OU football. He isn't. I'm not. Any other coach that comes here isn’t. OU football’s been here a long time, and it isn't going anywhere else. It's going to be here, it's going to be at the top of college football and it’s going to continue that way.”
On potentially being OU’s permanent head coach:
“I'm gonna be here as long as they need me to be until they find their next new head coach. However long that may be.”
On coaching search involvement:
“Joe (Castiglione) is the boss. He and Mr. (Joseph) Harroz are the two of them. I'm sure our board is involved as well. I'm not getting into friends. That doesn't matter. I got a lot of friends, a lot of friends I'd never hire, so that doesn't have anything to do with it. It's who fits here the best and who brings the most, and as Joe said, who wants it the most. This is a great job and he's going to have his share of candidates.
“If he wants to run some by me, obviously I've got feelings. I know some things other people don't know about guys. I might say ‘You might wanna stay away from this guy’ or ‘I think you can't go wrong with this guy.’ I might have some basic comments that I can contribute with, but Joe (Castiglione) will be the one, like always, to decide.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.