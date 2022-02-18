'We've got to get some': OU basketball cleaning up late-game decisions ahead of 'hungry' NCAA Tournament push

The lane in front of Ethan Chargois was wide open and junior forward Jalen Hill was cutting toward the basket as the redshirt senior forward received the pass from redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire.
Chargois had plenty of options to tie a close game late, but there was just one problem.
The shot clocks inside Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center hadn’t been working throughout its showdown with No. 20 Texas on Tuesday, leaving the public address announcer to narrate the time in each possession.
Not knowing four seconds remained in regulation, Chargois fired up a prayer of a 3-pointer instead of attacking the open lane or passing to the cutter. His attempt clanked off the rim and sent the game to overtime.
“It’s unfair to him, because there was no shot clock,” OU coach Porter Moser said of Chargois’ decision during his media availability on Thursday. “But he caught it with 3.9 seconds and nobody between him and the basket … he could have (driven), Jalen Hill was on a middle cut … going downhill.
"In fairness to him, the worst thing that could have happened is the clock going off and him not getting a shot off.”
Senior guard Elijah Harkless scored eight of his 19 points in the extra period, however, his potential game-winning lob didn’t fall as the Sooners lost to the arch rival Longhorns 80-78.
Oklahoma suffered a second-straight loss on the final play of a game after falling short against Kansas 71-69 on Feb. 12. In that contest, Goldwire missed a potential game-tying jump shot that would’ve sent the game to overtime.
Six of the Sooners’ 12 losses on the season have come by four points or less and on the heels of suboptimal shot selection late in the game. Moser met with Goldwire on Thursday one-on-one to discuss the last two botched final plays and how to improve late game decisions.
“Jordan and I watched (the last play of the Texas game) today together,” Moser said. “Everything from the angle of the go screen, he came from the middle, to go to the side, to go down. You want to be in that slot to go downhill. Just talking about different things he could’ve looked at.”
Despite having lost five of its last six games and being on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, Moser’s group remains positive and aware of the opportunities ahead. Entering Tuesday’s contest, OU stood as one of the last four teams with byes in the tournament as a No. 11 seed, according to ESPN’s Bracketology.
While the loss doesn’t help the Sooners’ case with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, they have five remaining regular season games and at least one conference tournament game left to prove why they’re one of the top 64 teams in the country. Even after losing to Texas, Oklahoma ranks No. 39 in the NCAA’s NET rankings.
“We’ve put ourselves in this position to have to fight to get into the tournament,” Goldwire said Thursday. “The committee has still been liking us, but we can’t just rely on them. We have to get some of these games, and I think we’re capable of doing that. We’ve been right there with three of the top 20 teams in the country. I think it’s there, it’s just a matter of pulling through.”
Four of OU’s remaining five contests are against Iowa State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Kansas State, all formidable opponents. The Sooners’ last ranked game of the season is on Feb. 22 at No. 11 Texas Tech, a team they beat 70-55 in Norman on Feb. 9.
The final push toward March begins as the Sooners (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) battle ISU (17-9, 4-9) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Ames. OU previously defeated the Cyclones 79-66 on Jan. 8 in Norman.
If the Sooners can start making better late-game decisions during the final stretch of the season and win some games, they can make the tournament. For older guys like Goldwire, who was a part of two Elite Eight teams at Duke, the hope is a chance to play on the biggest stage in college basketball one last time.
“Everybody wants to win and everybody wants to go to that tournament,” Goldwire said. “Some people haven’t had that experience, but a lot of us are older and the people who have played in that tournament know how big of an experience it is and how it can change your life.
“Everybody is hungry to get to that point because we know once we get out of the Big 12 then it’s fair game. I think we can play with anybody.”
