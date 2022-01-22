'We've got to be simple with the ball': OU basketball commits season-high 25 turnovers in loss to No. 5 Baylor

Tanner Groves buckled under the force of his opponent’s right kneecap and toppled to the floor, clutching his face in obvious pain.
With 6:22 remaining in the second half of Saturday’s game against No. 5 Baylor, the redshirt senior forward was preparing to fire up a shot attempt inside the paint. Instead, he lost control of his dribble, and, upon glancing right and looking for the ball, received a knee to the head from Bears guard Matthew Mayer.
Infuriated, Groves stood up, still favoring the right side of his face, and bolted toward the referee as a season-high 11,339 attendees inside Lloyd Noble Center shared his displeasure with the no-call. The crowd reacted with chants of “Ref, you suck!” as Groves complained about the controversial hit.
Groves was quickly assessed a technical foul, which led to four Baylor free throws and a nine-point deficit following another foul on the defensive end shortly after.
“I have not seen (the replay) yet,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said postgame. “Everybody has told me they disagreed. The official said he looked at it and said it wasn’t flagrant, so that’s all I can go by. But I have not seen it yet. Just walking up here, some people were pretty upset.”
Before Groves took one for the team, OU had cut a 14-point Baylor lead to five and was looking to make a late push. However, the Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) never recovered, as they committed a season-high 25 turnovers and dropped their fourth straight game 65-51 to the defending national champion Bears (17-2, 5-2).
Oklahoma has struggled to gel offensively throughout its losing streak and has averaged 19 turnovers per game during the skid.
“You’re not going to beat Baylor with 25 turnovers,” Moser said. “We’re searching for consistency. There was a lot of fight in this team, a lot of fight that I like to see, but we’ve got to play with better poise with the ball in terms of the turnovers.”
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU in scoring with 13 points and three 3-point makes while senior guard Elijah Harkless and Groves contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively. Baylor guard Adam Flagler led the Bears with 16 points.
With the absence of redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, and freshman guard CJ Noland, who was out with a concussion, OU needed other reserves to step up. Junior forward Akol Mawein answered with six points and four rebounds while redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson added five points.
“They’ve been a tremendous boost off the bench,” Gibson said. “They came in ready to play, that’s been the mindset. Coach had a meeting with the starting five, we talked to those guys and told them to be ready once their number is called.”
Despite giving exceptional effort, OU is averaging 14.6 turnovers a game, which ranks 297th out of 350 teams. The Sooners were able to survive early in the season with their mistakes, but it’s catching up to them in conference play.
Baylor’s 35 points off turnovers wete the most in a Big 12 game since 2010, according to the ESPN broadcast. OU finished with just 19 points off turnovers.
The Sooners struggled from behind the 3-point line, too, as they shot 5-for-18 and shot 25.7 percent during their losing streak. OU tied its season-low in assists with seven, which Moser said has led to the high turnover numbers.
“I think (freshman guard Bijan Cortes) and (redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire) are two of our better assist guys, and they had 10 turnovers,” Moser said. “We’re still counting on them a lot, we’re going to keep going to them but I think it’s a byproduct of it."
Next, Oklahoma hits the road to take on West Virginia (13-5, 2-4) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Morgantown. Afterward, the Sooners face No. 2 Auburn (18-1, 7-0 SEC) in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.
“We’ve got to be simple with the ball, make smarter plays and just trust in our teammates,” Gibson said. “Once we cut down on the turnovers, we’ll be a contender for sure. We’ve just got to cut down our turnovers.
“We know what kind of team we can be. We’re really a scary team. That’s pretty much everybody’s attitude, we’re just staying positive, saying, ‘we’ll be alright.’ We’ve got each others’ backs.”
