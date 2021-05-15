'We've been waiting for this moment': Sooners run-rule Oklahoma State for fourth consecutive Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma wanted Carrie Eberle.
The Oklahoma State pitcher and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist gave up just nine combined hits across 12 innings in last weekend’s series against the Sooners. Eberle exposed signs of weaknesses within OU’s potent offense, although the Sooners defeated the Cowgirls in her start May 9 after she pitched in OSU’s victory May 7.
The Sooners wanted to face her again, ready for revenge against their Bedlam rival in perhaps the team’s biggest game of the season.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment ever since we saw (Eberle) in the Sunday game,” sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen said. “We’ve been waiting and it definitely showed (with) what we’ve been doing.”
Oklahoma’s offense started the first inning with three runs, courtesy of doubles from senior utility Jocelyn Alo and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, and later an RBI single from senior infielder Taylon Snow. The Sooners ended the day with 12 hits, 10 of which came off Eberle — the most she’s given up in a start all season.
The No. 1 Sooners (45-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Oklahoma State (42-9, 15-3), 10-2, in a sixth inning run-rule in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma’s conference tournament run, which featured two run-rules as it outscored its opponents 28-4, has the Sooners surging heading into the NCAA Softball Tournament, where they’ll likely be the top-seeded team.
“You can’t throw pitches over the plate against this team,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “And even if you kind of nibble near the plate, they can hit it hard, so it’s really challenging, it would be a very tough job to be a pitcher against the Sooner offense.”
Alo finished the game with three hits with three RBIs, Jennings added another three hits with two RBIs and Snow had two singles. Senior infielder Jana Johns, sophomore utility Mackenzie Donihoo, senior outfielder Nicole Mendes and Hansen, each added a hit, with Hansen’s going over the fence in the third inning for a solo home run.
Hansen, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player and finished the weekend with five home runs in three games, credited the team’s offensive production to the preparation it put in leading up to the slate of games.
“They live for moments like these, they practice for moments like these,” Gasso said. “They came in ready. … I feel like it’s really leading us to a good place as we go forward.”
Senior pitcher Shannon Saile pitched 4.2 innings, allowed six hits and surrendered two solo home runs on Saturday. However, Saile managed to get out of bases-loaded jams in the second and third inning, with a strikeout in the second and a ground-ball resulting in a 6-4-3 double play in the third, raising her record to 16-0 on the year.
Freshman pitcher Nicole May entered in relief of Saile in the fifth inning, closing the game and allowing no hits.
“Very important for her confidence,” Gasso said of Saile heading into the postseason. “Very important for that moment in the game where we’ve got to crush some momentum. … I felt something different about Shannon today, just really cool (and) calm and focused.”
Oklahoma’s offensive and defensive versatility puts it in a solid spot going forward. Alo and Hansen echoed the team’s ability to “do it all,” after the game and for good reason, as OU boasts six starters with a .400 or better batting average this season.
“I think this team can do about anything I ask,” Gasso said. “From a squeeze play, to hit-and-runs, angle downs (and) double-play balls when we need them. I just thought it was very, very clean today and I don’t know what more we can do to be ready going forward except continuing to practice hard like we’ve been doing for the last eight months.”
