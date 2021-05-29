'We're that good': OU softball run-rules Washington, flexes offensive muscles en route to 5th consecutive WCWS

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso couldn’t imagine it any better.
With videos rolling and pictures being captured as senior pitcher Shannon Saile fired the ball to Washington batter Baylee Klingler with two strikes in the fifth inning, the entire venue readied to watch OU’s fifth consecutive Women’s College World Series.
Klingler took the ball to deep right field, but to no avail. Senior outfielder Nicole Mendes ran it down and made the catch, ending the game prematurely, as the Sooners have done a nation-leading 34 times this season.
The No. 1 ranked Sooners run-ruled No. 16 Washington, 9-1, on Saturday. The offense scored more runs than any team all season against Player of the Year finalist and Washington (45-14, 18-5 Pac-12) pitcher Gabbie Plain in the four innings she pitched, Saile gave up one run in a complete-game showing with five strikeouts, and senior Player of the Year finalist Jocelyn Alo went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
“Just very blessed,” Gasso said after the game. “This group has a different something about them. … We fight hard for what we get. We give our glory, and we just keep fighting, and I could not be more proud of this team. From top to bottom, everybody had something to do with the win here.”
Gasso felt like Alo had something to prove, despite the constant “M-V-P” chants from the sold-out crowd at Marita Hynes Field that was broadcasted as the first nationally televised collegiate softball game on ABC.
OU (50-2, 16-1 Big 12) boasts just the 47th best strength of schedule in the country, per Massey Ratings. Now, facing Plain, who had a 1.19 earned-runs average in the regular season, Gasso felt like Alo wanted to display that her 28 home runs and .477 batting average entering the super regionals wasn’t a fluke.
But when Alo faced Plain for the first time of the three-game series Friday, she failed, striking out with no outs and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings on second base in the first inning.
Then, Alo responded. Going 5-for-5 with two walks and two home runs the rest of the series to bring her season total to 30, which tied her single-season school record set in 2018, that’s also tied with former Sooner legend Lauren Chamberlain in 2012 and 2013.
“I think she wanted to prove that she's a pretty dang good hitter against any pitcher anytime,” Gasso said. “And she had a fire. I could feel that about her. Very meticulous in her approach, in her setup, in her timing, in her selection, in her plan, and it showed. And that just bleeds, it bleeds into the rest of our team.”
And it did bleed into the rest of the team. The Sooners tallied 11 total hits, including a two-run blast from senior infielder Jana Johns and a solo-shot by sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen. Freshmen Jayda Coleman and Jennings both added a hit, so did seniors Lynnsie Elam and Mendes.
“I feel really good,” Gasso said about the offense heading into the Women’s College World Series. “If you can say that you did something like that to literally one of the best or one of the top-two pitchers in the country. … She’s really, really good, she made us work really hard to figure her out.
“So the team feels really confident and proud of that because we knew that she handles everybody and we worked really hard. She made us so much better. … She truly is one of the best pitchers in the country.”
Now, the Sooners’ offense is a proven stalwart against better competition. With the pitching of freshman Nicole May and Saile allowing only three combined runs against the Huskies in 12 innings with one walk, Gasso and her team are as ready as ever as they head into the Women’s College World Series against the winner of the James Madison-Missouri super regional Thursday.
“We came out here and did our thing,” Alo said. “Like, there’s nothing more to it. We’re that good.”
