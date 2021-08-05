'We're really focused on us': Sooners concentrating on present Big 12, CFP opportunities as SEC future looms

Perrion Winfrey doesn’t want your questions about the Southeastern Conference.
“It doesn't pertain to our season or what we got going on,” said the senior defensive lineman, who has a chance to be a first round NFL draft pick come April. “We're really focused on us.”
Before his comment during OU football’s local media day Thursday, Winfrey said he won’t be speaking to the Sooners’ future in the SEC any more this season. OU and Texas’ board of regents both voted unanimously on July 30 to accept their invitations to the conference, which will take effect in 2025 when the schools’ grant of rights agreements with the Big 12 expire.
However, Winfrey did hearken back to situations like when LSU linebacker Patrick Queen said the Tigers would “dominate” the Sooners before the 2019 Peach Bowl. Or when then-Florida linebacker James Houston said OU isn't “on our level” ahead of the 2020 Cotton Bowl.
“When I saw that it happened, I was honestly excited,” Winfrey said of the SEC news. “Because I can’t stand the noise saying that we’re in the Big 12 and we can’t handle the SEC. I honestly got excited because I can’t wait to see my fellow alumni going against them and show how we can stack against them and actually prove to everybody else in the country that we can stand with them.”
There’s some speculation the Big 12 could implode before 2025, providing the Sooners an opening to depart early. But much of the sentiment during Thursday’s press conference was a focus on the present, as OU vies for a seventh-straight Big 12 title and perhaps a national championship, if it can right its 0-4 record in the College Football Playoff.
“These guys are getting ready to play camp. These guys are getting ready to play and trying to win position battles and go win games and championships,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who also isn't accepting any more SEC questions this fall. “It's certainly something they're aware of. You can’t avoid it, but at the same time, it's not reality for us right now and it's not going to change things for a lot of those guys in that locker room right now.
“I think our leadership has done a good job setting the tone for that, making sure all of our players (and) our young players understand that if any talk about conferences and what's going to happen in the future takes away even the smallest bit from this season, it's a shame. We've got some good leadership that I think will lead the charge there.”
News of OU and Texas leaving their current conference was first rumored on July 21 in a Houston Chronicle report. On July 26, the rivals informed the Big 12 they won’t renew their current grant of rights agreements before petitioning the SEC for membership the following day. SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to extend invites to the Sooners and Longhorns on July 29, culminating in next-day regents votes.
During OU’s regents meeting, university president Joseph Harroz and athletics director Joe Castiglione said they felt the move was in the Sooners’ best interest for long-term stability. OU running back Eric Gray, an offseason Tennessee transfer from the SEC added Thursday he thinks OU “fits the mold,” of his former conference home.
Heightened recruiting visibility is among the potential benefits for the Sooners. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who could leave OU for a head coaching job before it reaches the SEC, said it’s “hard to gauge” what recruiting will look like until then, while Riley acknowledged discussions about it are unavoidable because “everybody on the planet’s aware of it right now.”
“I think it'll be a very positive thing when the time comes and will certainly be part of conversations with recruits that will and could potentially impact their careers,” Riley said. “But, again, at the same time, there’s still kind of so much right here in front of us right now. … There’s still, I think, a lot here right now, a lot that this team’s about. And we're always pretty careful that we don't want to have two different messages with our team and with our recruits… we're trying to keep the focus right here, both for our recruits and our players as much as we can right now.”
Not everyone is as elated as the Sooners and Longhorns about their looming shift in allegiance. Oklahoma State president Kayse Shrum has blasted OU more than once on social media for its decision, calling its behind-the-scenes transition a “clear breach” of Big 12 bylaws. Nevertheless, Riley reiterated Harroz and Castiglione’s desire to continue the historic Bedlam rivalry if possible.
More than anything, Riley maintained he’s focused on “the task at hand right now,” even comparing the wait for conference realignment to “scheduling a really exciting non conference matchup eight years down the road.” Presently, the goal is once again dominating the Big 12, where Riley is 45-8 as OU’s head coach.
“We think we’ve represented the conference well in these previous years and intend to do so throughout the duration of our agreement,” Riley said. “That starts with this year for us and that's going to be our focus, and honestly, any excitement or personal feelings I have are really overshadowed by that because I know that we all have a job to do right now.”
