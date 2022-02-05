'We're not afraid of the scoreboard': OU basketball slips past West Virginia in double-overtime thriller

With 30 seconds left in double-overtime, in a game where Oklahoma had trailed for 30 minutes, the score was tied at 99.
Madi Williams crossed half court and took her time dribbling the clock out. With 12 seconds to go, the senior forward made her move with a crossover dribble straight to the basket before laying it up for the lead. West Virginia turned the ball over with two seconds left, and the Sooners were saved by Williams’ heroics.
No. 18 OU (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) overcame 24 turnovers and 11 missed free throws to storm back and defeat West Virginia (11-9, 4-6) 101-99 Saturday afternoon in double-overtime. It’s the second overtime victory this season for the Sooners, who previously defeated then-No. 16 BYU in overtime on Dec. 10.
In a conference currently boasting six projected NCAA Tournament teams according to ESPN’s Bracketology — WVU among them — OU keeps finding ways to win and remains tied for the Big 12 lead.
“I'm just proud of the way that we managed the end of the game,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “There's a couple things here or there that maybe we can do differently. But we're gonna learn from this. We're gonna grow from this, but I'm really proud of not just our team, but I'm proud of our league. I'm proud of the Big 12.”
“That was a great basketball game today. It showcased a lot of great players. And I think that's really special because this league is a very, very good basketball league.”
Saturday’s victory marked the Sooners’ third straight on a game-winning bucet. OU has been down one score in the final minute five times this season and still managed a win all five times.
Yet again, the Sooners were led by their veteran leading scorers senior guard Taylor Robertson and Williams. The duo combined for 48 points, as Robertson netted 26 and seven 3-pointers, while Williams added 22 points and nine rebounds, including the game winner.
“That's not something we coach,” Baranczyk said of the duo’s leadership. “It's something they do. That's culture, and that’s chemistry. It’s great leadership. ... You can see those two bring everybody together, and when you have great leadership like that, people notice those things.”
Remarkably, Oklahoma was better from 3-point range at over 46 percent than it shot from the floor at 44 percent. OU finished the night 13-of-28 from long range, propelling its high-powered offense.
In the first half, when the Sooners couldn’t get anything going offensively, Robertson was the only answer. Her 11 first half points paced the Sooners and kept OU in the game. Despite being outscored 22-14 in the second quarter, West Virginia took a 37-31 halftime lead.
After a poor first half, OU needed to lock in and continue what it has done all season: find a way to win. Returning from halftime, the entire team huddled without an inch of space between players as Baranczyk addressed the group.
“Between every quarter, now is our new 10 minutes,” Baranczyk said. “I just said ‘let's get ready to go out and just play here.’ (Robertson) says it all the time, they just love playing. You have to forget everything and just be present, and I know that sounds so simple, but doesn't make it easy.
"We just tried to get ourselves as present as possible. This group is very connected, good, bad and ugly. We are connected. This is a really, really special team.”
After that pre-third quarter huddle, OU had its best frame of the night. While Robertson went cold, shooting just 1-of-4 in the third quarter, Williams picked up the slack. Her 8-point third quarter helped tie the game at 59 apiece entering the fourth.
After Williams’ third quarter, it was again Robertson’s turn for a big performance. With OU down by just three, and 24 seconds left in regulation, the Sooners got the ball in her hands, and she was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Robertson drained all three free throws, tying the game at 78 and extending the contest into overtime. She credited Baranczyk’s calm demeanor as the catalyst for her confidence.
“I know she’s there whenever we look over to the sidelines, whenever we need that calming effect,” Robertson said. “Whenever she's pumped up on the sideline like that, it just gives us energy to go out and get the next stop or go out and score on the other end.”
In overtime, when the Sooners found themselves down three points with 44 seconds left, they decided to go for the tie again. This time, Robertson didn’t need the free throws, as she drilled a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left. OU grabbed a steal on the Mountaineers’ final possession, pushing this game into double overtime.
“My job was easy,” Robertson said. “Part of it was being in the right spot at the right time, but also my teammates made really good passes and set some screens. They did the dirty work for me to get open and available. So without them doing that, I wouldn't have been open.”
After Williams took over in the third quarter, and Robertson hit game-tying shots in the fourth quarter and overtime, it was back to Williams for the game winner. It took two extra periods, but the Sooners were able to fix their mistakes from the first half and snag a home win.
The Sooners are back in action at 7 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 12 at No. 13 Texas. OU won its previous matchup with the Longhorns 65-63 on Saturday, Jan. 12. After three straight game-winners, the Sooners are ready for whatever comes next.
“We're just fearless,” Baranczyk said. “We're not afraid of the scoreboard. We've had moments where we've really had to learn. We've had moments where we've messed up plenty. It takes a team that actually has deep belief in every single person that's on the floor.
“There's a variety of people that have been in at the end of the game, and so for us to be able to have that kind of deep belief in everyone on the floor is incredibly special.”
