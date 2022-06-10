'We're just focused on tomorrow': OU baseball defeats Virginia Tech 5-4, looks ahead to rematch Saturday

Kendall Pettis knew Oklahoma wasn’t done.
The redshirt sophomore left fielder addressed his fellow teammates in a team meeting before the Sooners took the field Monday for their elimination game against No. 13 Florida.
“I don’t want this to be (redshirt senior pitcher Trevin Michael’s) last game,” Pettis said.
Pettis then went on to win Gainesville Regional MVP and lead the Sooners into the Super Regional for the first time since 2013 and just the fifth time in program history. His immense success continued in Game 1, as he went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, firing up the squad while doing so.
“He’s been a leader since he’s been on campus,” OU coach Skip Johnson said of Pettis. “That’s what we talk about in our program… trying to be as selfless as we can and pick our teammates up.”
Oklahoma (41-21) took this selflessness into Game 1 of the Blacksburg Regional and came out with a 5-4 win over Virginia Tech (44-13), its eighth win in its last nine games. The victory moves the Sooners one game closer to the College World Series.
𝗢𝗻𝗲. 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲. 𝗪𝗶𝗻.#Boomer pic.twitter.com/aq66oMBv7P— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 10, 2022
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett earned the start on the mound for OU. The Sooners’ ace had previously pitched 7.2 innings and allowed four earned runs in two appearances during the Gainesville Regional. Bennett continued his excellence as he delt seven innings of eight hit, one earned run baseball.
“Jake’s kinda been the poster child of our program and what we try to teach,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “Win or lose the game I’m proud of what he’s become. That’s what we’re in it for… trying to raise good citizens (and) raise guys getting ready to play professional baseball.”
Freshman right fielder John Spikerman led the Sooners off with a four-pitch walk and wasted no time stealing second base advancing to scoring position. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson then poked a single to left center, allowing Spikerman to score, giving OU an early 1-0 lead. The Sooners built off their early momentum in the second, when Pettis ripped a base hit into left field sending freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus in to score and extend the lead.
“I’m not a home run hitter or anything,” Pettis said. “I’m just looking for a pitch to drive up the middle…that’s my mentality, I just like to hit the ball in the gap and use my legs.”
Spikerman then jumped on the first pitch he saw and hit an RBI single to left field, extending OU’s lead to 3-0 in the second. The Sooners added back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth and took control with a 5-0 lead.
𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 delivers!@BrettSquires2📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/XpPWI9v4iy— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 10, 2022
After failing to cross the plate the first five innings, Virginia Tech blasted a two-run home run in the sixth. The Hokies then pulled within a run following another two-run homer in the seventh.
Redshirt senior Trevin Michael came on to pitch in the eighth and shut the Hokies offense down. Michael pitched two innings without allowing a baserunner and struck out four. Michael was assisted by Spikerman’s game-ending diving catch to silence the Blacksburg crowd and secure the victory for OU.
𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲!@jg__spikerman23 scored the first run and recorded the last out in spectacular fashion to give us the 𝙙𝙪𝙗 in game one!#Sooners | #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/vcpEEv3yrX— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 10, 2022
The Sooners are now one win away from reaching the College World Series and would have to lose twice to be sent home. The Sooners will rematch Virginia Tech at 11 a.m CT Saturday in Blacksburg.
“We’re not really trying to focus on Omaha… we’re just focused on tomorrow,” Pettis said. “We’ve just got to take it pitch by pitch, step by step and just be ready to go tomorrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.