'We're just back to the chalkboard': OU softball ready for regional after historic regular season, Sooners' loss in Big 12 Championship game

Patty Gasso was on one during practice.
The five-time Women’s College World Series champion coach didn’t give her defending national champions an inch Tuesday as the afternoon sun beat down at OU’s softball complex. After losing for just the second time this season — 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship game to rival No. 7 Oklahoma State — Gasso put her group through one of its tougher practices all year.
She preached the importance of each individual raising her game to the next level as the Sooners, the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year, prepare to host a regional for the 11th year in a row, beginning with a Friday matchup against Prairie View A&M.
“I think that’s just showing them that I care, that I’m not going to sit back and say, ‘That's OK, that's good enough,’ when it's not,” Gasso said. “So, I just continue to drive and push them. … I give them a rest when I’ve got to give them a rest, but today was one of our tougher practice days, and I was on them. I think when they feel me that way, they know what I’m trying to do.
“When they don't get what they want, they maybe won’t hustle down the line or something like that, I just don't let that happen because it's not who we are. And if I allow that to happen, it just starts to bleed into everything else that we're doing. So I think when they feel me push them a little bit harder in the postseason, they know, oh, it's time for the postseason. Let's elevate.”
The Sooners finished the regular season as one of the most elite teams in NCAA history, at one point winning 39 consecutive games, and placing three of its players among the 10 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year, including redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, senior infielder Grace Lyons and freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl.
In order for OU to repeat as champions, however, it’ll have to elevate from elite to all-time.
Alo doesn’t have any trouble taking her game to a higher level when needed. The NCAA’s all-time career leader in home runs (113) has been with Gasso’s staff for five years and seen everything from the highs of historic winning streaks and to a national title, to the lows of taking a two-week break from the team during her sophomore year to clear her mind. It all leaves her unfazed by the loss because of her trust in the process.
“The (coaches) just tell us what went wrong in the game and how we need to bounce back from that, and there's always something that we can learn from,” Alo said. “Even from a win or loss. So they're just continuing to grind us and put us in a good spot for this weekend. We're just back to the chalkboard.”
One position group that will need to boost its play is the Sooners’ pitching staff. Bahl remains day-to-day after missing the Big 12 Championship with arm soreness, Gasso said Tuesday.
“The goal is to get her pain free,” Gasso said. “We're still working in that direction, there’s a lot of different things that we're trying for her, doctors are involved as well. So if it's doable, it'll be done. But we're not going to do it if it's not comfortable enough for her to (play).”
Before the injury, Bahl flaunted a 0.95 earned run average, fifth-best in the nation. She has allowed just 63 hits and 23 runs while striking out 199 hitters in 132.1 total innings. While her workload isn’t comparable to other starting pitchers around the country when it comes to innings pitched, Gasso said the intensity of her pitches is unique due to her unorthodox windup, which puts added stress on her forearm.
However, the Nebraska native is no stranger to throwing an abundance of pitches. During her four years at Papillion-La Vista High School, the right-hander averaged 130.75 innings per season, according to MaxPreps. Moreover, those innings don’t include various summer tournaments she criss-crossed the country to participate in, which is where a majority of her workload has always occurred, according to Gasso.
The Sooners’ veteran coach has dealt with various ailments to pitchers in her career, including last season when the 2021 WCWS’ Most Outstanding Player Giselle Juarez was recovering from a torn bicep. Gasso, along with associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha, are taking the lessons they learned about managing prior staffs through injuries then, and applying them to the present day.
“We've got three pitchers that can handle the business on the mound,” Gasso said. “With an offense that can score them runs, a defense that's been the hottest as of late than they have (been) all season, we don't have to depend on pitchers throwing shutouts.”
During the first game of last weekend’s conference tournament against Iowa State, redshirt senior Hope Trautwein tossed seven shutout innings, walked one and finished the game with a tournament-high 14 strikeouts. The right-hander from Pflugerville, Texas, holds the nation’s second-best ERA at 0.31.
Sophomore Nicole May, who appeared in a handful of big games during the 2021 postseason, started the title game vs. OSU. The right-hander allowed two runs off three hits while walking three and striking out three, in 4.2 innings. Trautwein came on in relief, giving up two runs off five hits and three walks in 3.1 innings during the loss. The Sooners’ four runs allowed were the most since giving up four April 22 against Iowa State.
Gasso also noted that junior Macy McAdoo, a right-hander from Tuttle who has yet to pitch a full inning this season, has been throwing well in practice and could be called upon if needed.
While the Sooners’ offense ranked No. 1 nationally in batting average, home runs per game, on base percentage, scoring and slugging percentage this season, it looked uncharacteristically beatable at times during the conference tournament. OU tallied just one extra base hit against the Cowgirls and scored just three runs, the fewest it had scored since losing to Texas 4-2 on April 16.
Gasso brought up that loss after the Big 12 Championship. She compared her squad's two losses and talked about how her teams always seem to come back stronger after defeats. Alo echoed that sentiment ahead of this weekend’s NCAA regional, warning the teams that will play the Sooners to “watch out.”
During Alo’s career, the Sooners have been on a particularly menacing tear, boasting a 239-21 overall record including winning streaks of 41, and 40 twice. Those are three of the top five winning streaks in NCAA softball history.
“Like I said, we're not a perfect team and up until (the Texas loss), we were 39-0 and we still won the series,” Alo said. “I mean, yeah, it hurts a little bit (to lose) but you learn from everything and you just continue to work hard, get better and see what it is that you can work on, and make sure that it's perfect the next time so that it doesn't happen (again).
“But no hard feelings at all. A loss is a loss, and good teams are going to have losses, but it's how you bounce back from it.”
