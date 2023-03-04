'We're going to enjoy this one': Jennie Baranczyk, OU basketball celebrates Big 12 title with net-cutting ceremony

After the 2020-21 season, Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione found himself searching for a new women’s basketball coach after longtime coach Sherri Coale retired.
The Sooners were fresh off a 12-12 finish and first-round exit at the Big 12 Tournament and completed their fourth consecutive season without an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Castiglione eventually hired Jennie Baranczyk, a former Iowa All-American who led mid-major Drake to three NCAA Tournament appearances and three Missouri Valley Conference championships.
Only two years later, Baranczyk helped lead Oklahoma back to prominence like Coale once did. On Saturday, the Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title, their first since 2009.
Castiglione, who had confidence in the hire, didn’t imagine Baranczyk’s success this early into her tenure.
“We said that when Coach Baranczyk was hired, she was wanting to build upon the foundation that was built by Coach Coale,” Castiglione told The Daily on Saturday. This program has a lineage of excellence, and so we want to get back to winning championships.
“When you can win a (conference) championship, it just catapults to the other things that we want to try to achieve in the postseason. Maybe, we can add a few more banners to the rafters.”
OU celebrated its championship with a net-cutting ceremony at the Lloyd Noble Center after returning from its 80-71 win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday night. The Sooners gave out red and white balloons to a cheering crowd before being presented with the trophy. Afterwards, players, managers and assistant coaches took turns cutting down the net before Baranczyk made the final cut.
As Baranczyk saw her players, most of whom were on that 2020-21 team, celebrating its success, she was amazed at how far they’ve come.
“A lot of this has to do with the players,” Baranczyk told OU Daily. “I feel like from what they’ve been through, they faced a lot of adversity for some time. So, to see them have this opportunity is pretty special.”
Baranczyk came to OU tasked with rebuilding a struggling program. Castiglione said he hired her for her intensity, fast-paced scheme and her ability to rally players around each other, three things he believes Baranczyk instilled in the Sooners.
But, there was no rebuilding period. Instead, Baranczyk has given Oklahoma immediate success in her first two seasons. A Big 12 Championship isn’t something Castiglione expected that quickly, but it also isn’t something that surprises him after watching Baranczyk.
“When things happen like this, you aren't surprised, because you know the hard work that went into it,” Castiglione said. “We don't take it for granted. We got the humility of it still. But, when you work hard and you start out with the vision you want, you’re playing for a championship.”
Castiglione credits Baranczyk for not only rallying her team, but OU’s fanbase as well. This season, the Sooners averaged 4,415 fans for home games, nearly double the 2,352 average of last season. OU also cracked 5,000 fans for four games in 2022-23 after not doing that at all in 2021-22, including a crowd of over 10,000 fans for its game against Texas on Feb. 25.
OU President Joseph Harroz believes athletics is the best thing that unites the OU community. Not only does he think Baranczyk has done that, but he thinks she’s brought OU fans closer together as well.
“A huge part of what connects us as a university is athletics,” Harroz told OU Daily. “To see the women’s teams flourishing, including this team, I think makes all of us feel closer to the university and hopefully closer to each other.”
OU went the final three seasons of Coale’s tenure without a tournament appearance. Now, Baranczyk has revitalized the program and looks to make the Sooners a tournament regular once more.
Her success has made her one of the “faces” of OU Athletics according to Harroz, and the right person to lead the Sooners into the future.
But Baranczyk hopes the winning hasn’t stopped. Next, the Sooners head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament from March 9-12 before starting their NCAA Tournament campaign. After helping OU find success once again, she’s hoping to pile on the accolades even more.
“We’re going to enjoy this one, and then we’ll get ready for the postseason,” Baranczyk said. “This is special, but there’s nothing better than playing in March.”
