'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss

Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game.
On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
“Obviously, it ended up being a poor call and a bust,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “And it broke our back at the most critical time.”
ARE YOU KIDDING, MARTINEZ!? 🤯This run was UNREAL 🔥🔥cc: @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/iL04sHPm3f— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
Martinez lunged ahead for a 1-yard touchdown two plays later to put KSU up two scores, and the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) stunned No. 6 OU 41-34 before 84,376 in Norman. It’s the third time in four seasons coach Chris Klieman’s squad has beaten the Sooners, and it’s Oklahoma’s second loss in its last 30 home games. Both defeats came via KSU.
After falling in their Big 12 opener, the Sooners (3-1, 0-1) are at an early crossroads in the Venables era. They fought back from an early punch in the mouth against Nebraska last week, but this time, K-State’s offensive explosion and OU’s own mishaps were too much to overcome.
“I’ve been bragging on our guys and about their engagement and their investment, as well as the buy-in,” Venables said. “And I didn't see anything that was different this week in any way, shape or form. But tonight, I saw a football game where I don't think that we played like we have obviously these first three weeks. And so it starts with the man in the mirror, and starts with us as coaches. Obviously we did a poor job of getting our guys ready to play.
“We just played really poor. In all the areas that you gotta play well, we didn’t.”
OU’s defense, which was surrendering 312.7 yards per game entering Saturday’s contest, was gashed for 509 yards by the Wildcats. Martinez, a Nebraska transfer the Sooners struggled against last season, accounted for 382 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
Oklahoma was unable to generate a pass rush, recording no sacks and just four tackles for loss after it entered play ranked top-five nationally in both. Nor could it get off the field at the end of drives, allowing Kansas State to go 10-of-19 on third and fourth down.
“Obviously it's very disappointing,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “And that's not our standard here at the University of Oklahoma. And everything you do, you jusy look in the mirror first, and I, we didn't get done tonight. So, disappointed in a lot of things, but at the same time, like I said, it all starts with me and then we gotta get it fixed.”
Venables described OU’s tackling against his alma mater as “atrocious,” and that same adjective could be applied to the 11 penalties it incurred, a handful of them momentum-killing false starts on offense.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 26-of-39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns and played well enough to win if he’d received more support from his team, Venables said.
Yet, the Sooners’ offense started slowly, punting on three of its four drives in the first quarter while KSU went up 14-0, and Gabriel missed some critical throws. The, from midway through the third to early in the fourth, it stalled out completely with two punts and a turnover on downs.
“I think the biggest thing is, offensively, we gotta start faster,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “We can't go out there and not score points, the first two possessions. That's not gonna be who we are. And those guys being up 14 to nothing plays into their hand in a huge way to be able to take the air out of the game.
"We knew that going in, and we gotta take advantage of every single opportunity when you're playing somebody like that, who does a great job running the football and has a ton of ball control.”
Following such a disappointing loss, the locker room was fairly quiet, Mims said. However, Gray mentioned that defensive back Justin Broiles and tight end Brayden Willis were immediately trying to rally the troops.
“Everything we want to do, we can still do,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said of the super seniors’ postgame message. “This is just like a kink in the road and we're gonna get through this. Everything's in front of us, we just gotta attack it even more hungry than before.”
Following the shocking upset, OU next travels to Fort Worth for an 11 a.m. showdown with TCU. It’s worth noting that in each of the four previous seasons where the Sooners lost their conference opener — 2006, 2007, 2012 and 2020 — it still came back to win the Big 12 title at season's end.
Oklahoma’s road to doing that again will be difficult, but despite the arrival of “Murphy’s Law,” Venables believes his team will push past its shortcomings against the Wildcats.
“We're not gonna be defined by this loss moving forward,” Venables said. “We will, however, be defined by how we respond moving forward. And I still believe with everything I’ve got in this team and what’s still sitting in front of us.
“Certainly, disappointed in so many ways, but I do believe that our guys are gonna respond the right way. We’ve got great leadership, tremendous buy in. We've had great accountability. … We're down in the mud right now, and there ain’t no doubt about it. And we're gonna take this one on the chin and try to learn and grow from it.”
