'We're a really good basketball team': No. 23 Sooners take down No. 14 Baylor for most impressive win since 2017

In the past four seasons, Oklahoma women’s basketball hasn’t lived up to the expectations of a program that has made 19 trips to the NCAA Tournament and three Final Four appearances since 2000.
The Sooners haven’t made the NCAA tournament in three seasons and haven't won a tournament game in four. It’s been 13 years since their last Big 12 championship.
But since the arrival of new head coach Jennie Baranczyk in April, the demeanor has changed inside the Lloyd Noble Center. For the first time since 2017, the No. 23 Sooners (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) defeated a top-15 opponent, knocking off No. 14 Baylor (10-4, 0-2) 83-77 at home after a late fourth-quarter rally. It’s OU’s first win over the Bears since 2015.
OU previously upset then-No. 16 BYU in December and has roared through the start of conference play to second place in the Big 12. Led by seniors Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams, who rank in the top 50 nationally for points per game, Oklahoma boasts the second-highest scoring offense in America.
Just one season after going 12-12 to close out long-tenured coach Sherri Coale’s career, the Sooners are back and playing as well as ever.
“We’re a really good basketball team,” Baranczyk said after the game. “We just focus on us playing and getting better. We just made the game a game and an opportunity for us to get to play.”
OU started slow, allowing a 10-0 Baylor run to begin the contest. After a third turnover in the first three minutes, followed by a Baylor 3-point make, Baranczyk called a timeout, hoping to relax her players. OU still trailed at the end of the first quarter, 21-16 and the Sooners went into halftime down 41-36.
“We maybe made (the game) a little too big,” Baranczyk said. “We needed to try and set ourselves up and just play. As the game went on, we were able to do that.”
After shooting 36 percent in the first half, OU turned it up on offense. However, Baylor immediately made a 3-point shot to begin the third quarter. Williams answered with a make of her own, but Baylor fired back with another in response. Once the lead toggled back and forth a few times, finally the Sooners found a spark.
Two 3-pointers and a fastbreak layup were made, and in just under a minute, the Sooners cut their deficit from 10 to two points. It was an 8-0 run, and with the score at 69-67, OU swung the momentum its way. The Sooners went into the fourth still trailing, but their confidence was at its peak.
“We’re built for it, especially in the second half and fourth quarter,” Robertson said. “When we have to make a run in gut check time, that’s what we’re made for. When a couple things start to go your way, that energy is very contagious.”
While OU chipped away at its deficit, history was made. With 7:30 remaining, Robertson broke the Big 12 record for career 3-pointers with her 393rd make. A stellar shooter throughout her career, Robertson didn’t miss a shot against the Bears, going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.
𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗸𝗶𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗠𝗰𝗣𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻Congratulations, @T_Rob30...you're the best do ever do it in the Big 12! #Sooners x @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/bi1iR8awuJ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 13, 2022
With 3:36 left, the game was tied at 75. Enter sophomore forward Skylar Vann, who launched a 3-pointer that gave OU the lead and gave her a career- and team-high 22 points.
After that, the Sooners didn’t allow a Baylor basket in the final 4:30. A block from Vann with 20 seconds left, followed by two free throws from sophomore guard Navaeh Tot closed the victory.
𝗦𝗢𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗‼️This team means 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨!OU 78, Baylor 75 | 2:56 4Q#Sooners x @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/UZ4LDX7ySD— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 13, 2022
“I just come to play,” Vann said. “I had a good day, but it wasn’t just me. Everyone had something to contribute. That’s what got us this one.”
OU made 14 3-pointers, a key element in its upset of the Bears. Wednesday also marks the fourth time this season OU has won after being down double-digits.
As the Sooners prepare for their next game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 against TCU (4-7, 0-2), Baranczyk hopes her team can continue its ascension one step at a time and keep surprising Sooner Nation with each upset.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Baranczyk said. “They led… most of the game, but we just focused on ourselves and played to the wall. The scoreboard takes care of itself when we do that.”
