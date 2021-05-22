'We'll be better': Sooners advance to NCAA Norman Regional final; believe pitching struggles will soon cease

Facing a 3-0 count with two outs, Lynnsie Elam looked over at Patty Gasso.
However, Gasso didn’t look back. Instead, the OU head coach turned away and looked to the ground. Elam knew exactly what to do from there.
The Sooners were in the midst of a comeback rally during the fifth inning against Wichita State. Having already notched three runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead, OU’s first of the day, the team was looking to build even more momentum.
Gasso’s body language meant Elam was free to swing if she wanted — so she did. The senior catcher crushed a three-run homer to center field, giving the Sooners a 7-2 lead before the inning came to a close.
🤯 𝐋𝐘𝐍𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐄 𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐌!!! 🤯@lynn_elam22 with her second home run of the game and Marita Hynes Field is 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐈𝐍' 🗣️OU 7, WSU 2 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/YXhOjEai8x— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 22, 2021
Oklahoma’s six runs in the inning proved to be enough as OU (47-2, 16-1 Big 12) escaped Wichita State (40-12-1, 18-5-1 AAC), 7-5, in the NCAA Norman Regional on Saturday. The win was preceded by the Sooners’ 19-0 run-rule victory over Morgan State (24-17, 14-5 MEAC) Friday night.
While the wins advanced Oklahoma into Sunday’s regional final, the Sooners’ two-game performance proved that though the team remains dominant, it is beatable.
“I think we knew what we were getting into (against the Shockers), but we weren’t quite ready for it,” Gasso said after Saturday’s game. “I think people underestimate Wichita State. They're the toughest hitting team we have faced. They would not be easy for anyone.
“But, it’s a win. We’ll get some rest, come back and we’ll be better. That is the absolute plan, goal and expectation.”
Before its matchup with the Shockers, Gasso found little to no faults in OU’s win over the Lady Bears. The win saw redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez allow one hit while tallying six strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
“I mean, the only (criticism) I guess is ‘Wow, Giselle, you gave up one hit,” Gasso said after Friday’s game. “I can't say that. … I don't know what they could have done much better. But we’re always looking for something.”
Offensively, redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes led the Sooners with seven RBIs on the day, a postseason program record. After the game, Mendes said she had no idea she’d broken the record in the moment, and that she was rather caught up in seeing the first full capacity crowd at Marita Hynes Field of the year.
However, once she learned of the magnitude of her performance, Mendes was taken back.
“It's pretty special,” Mendes said after Friday’s game, which also saw her hit her second grand slam of the season. “Especially on a team that’s so stacked, playing for a program that's had so many great hitters, it’s pretty special.”
But, almost in complete contrast to how pleased the Sooners were with their first win at the regional, Gasso and company thought game two was too close for comfort.
Wichita State didn’t take long to best Morgan State’s run count against Oklahoma. In the first inning, Shocker catcher and Mustang native Madison Perrigan hit a huge home run to left field off of redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile. OU wasn’t able to answer back until Elam hit her first homer of the day in the bottom of the second.
WSU regained the lead after a homer from infielder Ryleigh Buck in the fourth inning. The Shockers held that lead until the Sooners’ offensive explosion in the bottom of the fifth, which was highlighted by Elam’s second home run.
After the fifth, however, OU’s pitching struggles continued. Buck hit her second home run of the day in the top of the sixth, which scored two additional runs. Though the Sooners couldn’t add any more runs in the bottom of the sixth, they were able to hold the Shockers scoreless in the top of the seventh, securing their win.
Oklahoma had three pitchers — Saile along with Juarez and freshman Nicole May — enter the circle against Wichita State, allowing nine hits and three homers in total. The Sooners will now face the winner of the Shockers’ rematch with Texas A&M in Sunday’s final.
There, OU knows it’ll need its pitchers to step for it to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.
“Obviously they’re not perfect,” Elam said of her team’s pitching staff after Saturday’s game. “We don’t expect them to be perfect, but we can all get better from this game. … Our pitchers know where we need to get better, but they all made good pitches.
"All of us learned something from this game. The pitchers, the hitters, defense and everybody… We're definitely going to be better going forward.”
