'We were much cleaner': What OU coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 52-21 win over Texas Tech

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) dominated Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) 52-21 in Norman on Saturday.
The Sooners compiled 541 total yards of offense as freshman Caleb Williams finished the day 23-of-30 passing with 402 yards and six touchdowns.
Here’s what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game:
Opening statement:
“Just a complete performance all the way around; offense, defense, special teams. Huge contributions from everybody. I really loved the week of preparation, I felt guys did a really good job carrying it over from the practice field to the game field. We made some big improvements, obviously it’s a boost getting several key guys back. You combine that with a great week, I thought that the guys mentally were in a really, really good place coming into this one. I felt it coming in, you sometimes get these, not hunches, but just being around your team enough you can feel.
“I felt like we were getting ready to play well, I really did. And again, nothing magical, just the credit to the guys on the way they competed this week in practice. They’ve really taken that to another level and it showed. I’m proud of the win, proud of the way we played. We’ll get on to the bye week, get some work done, get a couple guys back healthy, hopefully a couple more key contributors back here pretty quick and get ready for our favorite month of the year.”
On Caleb Williams’ performance:
“Yeah, he settled down and did some good things. He didn't have a great first series. He missed a couple throws, but I thought he had a really clear mind the entire way and obviously settled in there quickly. You know, did a really nice job of things inside the pocket and obviously made some key plays out of it. I just thought that his patience was good. I thought we operated a little bit more efficiently with him in, which was a big goal... but there's just been some small things here and there that have held us back from an operational standpoint that we needed to clean up, and I thought we were much cleaner there. I thought he played well and thought he did a really good job settling down after the first series and then played at a high level.”
On Key Lawrence’s move to cornerback:
“He made some plays, he did. He made some real competitive plays and he's got great length. He had some experience playing corner at his previous school and so we’ve been trying to find that right combination in the secondary. We've obviously tried a few guys at different positions, some of it performance based, but obviously with that position group and how hard we've been hit on the injury front, again, just been trying to find that right combination each and every week. And so he did a nice job out there, and he still gives us the ability to play some safety too, which is great. The ones that really showed up to me with him were the competitive balls. His length, his strength comes into play because he had a couple that were competitive that he ripped out of there. That’s one of the advantages a guy like that gives you, so I thought he thought he had a nice first game there.”
On getting off to a fast start:
“It was an emphasis, but you gotta be careful about that because what you don't want is you emphasize about a week and then if it doesn't happen you don't want the attitude or the mentality to be like, ‘Well, we failed on that.’ We still have the rest of the game to go. So, we certainly wanted to start fast. We talked about it, but at the end of the day we knew we had to play four quarters. And, that would be a big shot in the arm to getting off to that good start and being able to do that. So now it did defensively. Obviously getting them from the stops early we're big. We didn't take advantage of the first one offensively but then got on a good run after that. It was just a really good clean start. And, obviously when you do that at home, you get the crowd involved.”
On Spencer Rattler’s performance:
“He played fantastic. They both did, and it was good to see. I mean, I've been saying this all along, and I think maybe people outside believe me or don't believe me, whatever. But do you think a team would have reacted that way if all the stuff that people have been reporting on the outside was true? I mean, there you go. So I mean, that narrative needs to end... I hope everyone writes about it because the narrative is over. He’s been a great team guy and he’s worked, and he's gotten better, taken advantage of the reps. Like I've told you guys, there's no doubt when he gets his next opportunities he can go and play well. That was good to see. And the cool thing is those two are really happy for each other and have pushed each other. On a great team, that's what you have to have.”
