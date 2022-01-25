'We want to bounce back': OU basketball moving on from blowout loss to Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Last Sunday, No. 18 Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) allowed Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee to score an NCAA-record 61 points in a 94-65 road loss.
The blowout brought OU’s five-game winning streak to a screeching halt and dropped it from second to third in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners also dipped in the Associated Press Top 25, dropping four spots from No. 14.
The game showed weaknesses in the Sooners’ defense, especially its inability to defend tall post players. Defending inside has been a consistent problem for OU this season. The Sooners have given up 48 percent of their points in the paint and have allowed 257 offensive rebounds. Those offensive rebounds turned into 248 points, good for 17 percent of OU’s points allowed.
Coming off a dismal defeat, the Sooners are staying positive. Per head coach Jennie Baranczyk and senior forward Madi Williams, one phrase has become OU’s mantra this week: bounce back.
“It was an ugly loss and we all know that,” Williams said Tuesday after the 94-65 loss. “I’ve been telling my teammates to embrace it. I mean, we got our butts kicked by one person. Nobody should ever be able to do that to us. That game was a wake up call for us.”
The main adjustment Baranczyk wants to make is not leaving tallerdefenders in one-on-one matchups. Baranczyk believes OU left Lee on an island too many times, allowing her to stack up points with easy shots. The more the Sooners can help each other inside, the better Baranczyk thinks they'll be.
Communication is another issue Baranczyk and Williams pointed out. With constant lineup changes and the reincorporation of junior guard Gabby Gregory from health and safety protocols, forming chemistry can be difficult.
“I think we put a little too much on individuals last week,” Baranczyk said. “In practice (this week), we really focused on our team. Nobody cares who makes the basket. Nobody cares who makes the stop. We just need to do it and put the ball in the hole.”
For some teams, a near 30-point loss would be decimating, but the Sooners are trying to keep things in perspective, seeing the bigger picture.
They’re still ranked top-20 nationally and top three in the Big 12 with the nation’s second-highest scoring offense. They still have two of the Big 12’s top five scorers in Williams and senior guard Taylor Robertson. In addition, OU will also get a reinforcement this week, with freshman guard Kelbie Washington returning from health and safety protocols.
“We’re a very good basketball team,” Baranczyk said. “It’s important for us to bounce back and be us. We want to keep moving forward, and we’re going to move forward. We get to decide what forward looks like.”
The Sooners want to bounce back, and they’ll get their chance this week. At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, they’ll host Oklahoma State (6-10, 1-6) before taking on No. 9 Texas (14-3, 4-2) on Saturday to complete rivalry week.
Some, like Williams, take rivalries to heart. Baranczyk says others see it as just another game. But, the one thing they all see it as is an opportunity to bounce back.
“These two games coming up are pretty important,” Williams said. “You don’t want to finish the week 0-2, especially against your rivals. We gotta get better in these games so that we can be ready for March.
“For sure, we want to bounce back.”
