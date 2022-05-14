'We walk away with a lot of value': Patty Gasso hopeful after Sooners' loss in Big 12 Championship game

During postseason softball, it’s important for players to enter competition with experience in big moments.
With freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl out for the entire Big 12 Championship due to arm soreness, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso saw a perfect opportunity to give sophomore Nicole May the nod in the circle. May had started just 13 games this season entering Saturday’s conference title bout with No. 7 Oklahoma State while redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein, who relieved May in the fourth inning, had started just 15.
That’s the message Gasso preached after the Sooners (49-2) fell to Oklahoma State (41-12) 4-3 in eight innings in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. OU finished the game with seven hits, including just one that went for extra bases, and three runs, uncharacteristic for a team that averaged over nine runs a game during the regular season.
“We walk away with a lot of value (from this game) as we go into the postseason,” Gasso said. “Which is absolutely where the money's at, is postseason, and hoping that we're hosting a regional, a Super Regional and our ultimate of all goals is to always be a national champion. And if that is the way we’re thinking, then I know I did the right thing by putting those two on the mound because we’re going to need them as we go forward.”
May pitched three shutout innings for the Sooners before giving up two runs in the fourth inning and being relieved by Trautwein, who also allowed two runs in the game, and ultimately earned the loss. The two pitchers combined to give up eight total hits, six walks and finish with only three strikeouts.
Gasso hopes the experience that May and Trautwein gained will help bolster the overall depth of her team’s pitching staff. Gasso told the ESPN broadcast on Saturday that she expects Bahl to return for the NCAA Tournament, however with no definite timetable, the Sooners are going to need all the help they can get.
“Really, again, trying to put Hope (Trautwein) and Nicole May in the fire, that was important. It’s more important than risking everything to win two tight games,” Gasso said. “So the body of work that we put in to win the regular season Big 12 is more important to me. What was important here today and yesterday, was to give them an opportunity to feel big, big situations. They haven’t had the ball in their hands for the real big moments.”
The Sooners’ typical high-powered offense got off to a slow start as they were held scoreless for the first two innings by OSU freshman pitcher Kelly Maxwell. OU got rolling in the third inning when sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings ripped an RBI single through the left side of the infield, scoring pinch-running freshman outfielder Hannah Coor. Jennings would later score from third base as senior infielder Grace Lyons reached on an Oklahoma State error.
OU’s third run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth inning as redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo blasted a solo shot to deep left field However, it wasn’t enough. The Sooners failed to get across any more runs asOSU freshman pitcher Morgan Day put away senior infielder Lynnsie Elam, sophomore outfielder Alyssa Brito and senior infielder Jana Johns in the eighth securing the win for the Cowgirls. Day was named Big 12 Championship’s Most Outstanding Player following the game.
“There were a few (players) that were very frustrated,” Gasso said. “I could see it physically and I could see it on their face and that hurts our lineup when they take themselves out because they want it so bad. We talked about reset, not giving up at bats anymore. Really putting the team before yourself that we shouldn't have any of these meltdowns, or people coming in and just being very upset over their at-bats. It doesn't fit our mold, and our style and our championship mindset, it just doesn't fit that.
Gasso’s team only lost one game during the regular season, but bounced back in a major way. After their 4-2 loss to then-No. 18 Texas on April 16, the Sooners scored 10 runs in their next game and rattled off 11-straight victories including four run-rules.
The Sooners will find out their postseason fate during the 2022 NCAA softball tournament bracket selection show at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 on ESPN2.
“This team is not happy with the defeat, and that is something that they always seem to bounce back even stronger (from), usually,” Gasso said. “They did that with Texas, and I'm sure they felt it and they were not happy. And they're used to, and wanting to always win championships. So when someone takes it from them, they don't like it.”
“And they respond, and I hope that and trust that at practice we’ll feel that. That's what this was about, really, it’s about getting ourselves prepared for the biggest prize there is in softball, and that is to be standing with the trophy at the end of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.