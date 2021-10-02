'We’ve got to get a whole lot better': What Sooners coach Alex Grinch said after OU's 37-31 win over Kansas State

No. 6 Oklahoma moved to 5-0 (2-0) with its 37-31 win over Kansas State on Saturday.
The Sooners won despite being outgained by the Wildcats 420-392 yards and allowing K-State to convert four 4th downs. OU forced one turnover, which was a forced fumble in the first quarter by sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes.
Here’s what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to say after the game.
On playing a stretch of close games
“Yeah, I think there's certainly some positives to responding when adversity hits. The tough part is when you create adversity on your own. That's where you start the fire and then you become, ‘look how good we are as firemen,’ type of deal. Maybe that's a bad analogy but it's the only one I can come up with. I certainly think you can find a way to win a game. Obviously you play well enough to do just that. And then I think it's indicative of what good college football happens to be. I mean, it's never going to be easy, if we're looking for easy we're probably in the wrong profession. Certainly the same from the players’ standpoint, they want it to be easy. It's hard to win, it's always a constant reminder. And there's times specifically today where we make it really hard on ourselves.”
On facing Skylar Thompson
“Well, the results would suggest we didn't prepare at all for any quarterback, or the offense that we faced, which that's something we’ve got to analyze as a defensive staff, and obviously I'm in charge of it. So we clearly did a poor job, specifically myself, and as regards to the quarterback, what they do offensively is very multiple, we've talked about it. He used the jet sweeps, the tailback’s obviously a good player, a good O-line. Certainly got a lot of respect for number seven, he's done a tremendous job against us now three times. To say somehow any issues that we had defensively were because we didn't know who was going to be the quarterback would be false. He did a tremendous job and certainly credit goes to those guys, it turns out they prepared for us, certainly much better than we prepared for them.”
On Nik Bonitto’s fumble recovery
“Watching Nik, I think you have an opportunity to get a takeaway, they don't get points for crossing midfield. We can get as frustrated as we want, they get a few first downs and we have sensitivity to it, or we can find a way to make a play. I thought it was tremendous. I think Reggie maybe got it out. And then just keep swinging and keep battling, we're not immune to offenses having drives against us. And so what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to fight, obviously. But we’ve got to find a way to get a stop. There's two other instances today or three other instances maybe where we dropped interceptions. And it's not extra credit to make plays. And so we’ve got to make more of those but that was tremendous, absolutely tremendous and in a one possession game, you circle back to some of those things.”
On how the defense played overall
“Well number one, I'm thrilled with the win, I am. It's hard to say, ‘it's hard to win,’ and to be sad that you won. I'm certainly not that just, the plays that we didn't make are rolling my head. So much of it being self-inflicted, you're not going to champion a good defensive performance, not that anybody would give us credit for one today, and have the errors that we had. Which goes back to preparation, which goes back to coaching, and we’re not a defense of the week operation. We're not taking advantage of those cumulative reps that we keep talking about. Eight months, nine months, now 10 months of repping these calls.
“I assure you we have someone responsible for the tailback. And yet, on national television, it appears that we're not a very well coached unit. So, no I'm thrilled… knowing that, we’re a 5-0 football team. And like I've talked about before, it's a one week evaluation. It was good enough to win today, our chief goal is to hold them to one point less than the offense scores, we got that done, and then we’ve got to get a whole lot better.”
