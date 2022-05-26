'We understand that we haven't peaked yet': OU softball seeks to take leap in super regionals after dominant regional win over Texas A&M

Patty Gasso is no stranger to what it takes to win a national championship.
Despite No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) starting its season with an NCAA-record 38 wins, boasting a program record of 37 run-rules, accumulating the best batting average in college softball (.369) and outscoring its opponents 500-47, the five-time Women’s College World Series-winning head coach doesn’t think her team has peaked yet. She feels like the Sooners are just getting started.
According to Gasso, a glimpse of the team’s peak ability appeared in the Sooners’ dominant 20-0 win over Texas A&M on May 22 in the Norman Regional Final. The victory was the largest margin recorded in NCAA softball tournament history.
“I think for us, we understand that we haven't peaked yet,” Gasso said. “They don't want the season to be over without peaking, and I think you saw a bit of that look what it could look like on Sunday. So that is that, and also there's the drive to get to the (Women’s College World Series).
“You can't be tired, you can't be hot, you can't be complaining, you can't be sore. And, if you are any of those things, no one cares, get over it and get the job done. … So, we don't want our season to be over. And, you can feel it on the field the way they're working. I feel like they're very prepared and ready to go.”
Coming off a 4-3 loss to Bedlam rival No. 7 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game, the Sooners entered regionals hungry to rebound. Since May 5, Oklahoma’s lineup struggled offensively batting .246 across five appearances.
In its loss to the Cowgirls, OU hit .212 inside the box and scored just three runs, despite averaging nine runs per game during the regular season. In response, OU’s bats entered regionals red-hot. The Sooners outscored their opponents 37-2, hammering seven total home runs and driving home 35 RBIs.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings was pivotal in aiding Oklahoma’s offensive resurgence. Over the weekend, the former 2021 NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year went 5-for-9, with two home runs and four RBIs. She now has 24 home runs on the season including six in her last nine games. Despite being in just her second season with the team, Jennings also ranks No. 7 all time in program history with 51 career home runs.
𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧’ into Supers 🛩@_tiarejennings | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/IZkh3uhTmb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 22, 2022
Jennings is acquainted with the pressure of the postseason after helping Oklahoma’s run to hoist the 2021 WCWS trophy during her freshman season. Her veteran leadership and power-hitting at the plate will be vital for Oklahoma to reach its peak, much like it did a season ago, as OU looks to clinch its sixth national championship win in 22 years.
“Every game is a new game, and every game has a new gameplan,” Jennings said. “The preparation is the same, and the end goal is the same. So, I’m just keeping that mindset, as well but also just clutching on to my teammates to help me stay in the game and saying, 'Hey, let's just go out and do our thing.’”
Alongside an offensive revival, the Sooners’ pitching rotation has stepped up and played its part in shutting down opposing lineups. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May and redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein have carried the load in the absence of freshman ace Jordy Bahl, who has been day-to-day with a right forearm injury since May 7 and was named one of three finalists for the 2022 National Freshman of the Year award.
May is using her postseason experience to her advantage after she pitched 8.2 innings and struck out 10 across three appearances in the circle last season during the 2021 Norman Regional. Comparatively, the sophomore right-hander saw a similar workload just a season later, pitching 8.1 innings and striking out 13 in two back-to-back shutout games and one no hitter inside the circle during this season’s regionals.
𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯@nicolehmay » @JohnsJana » @taylonsnoww📺 ESPN+ » https://t.co/offCo2cqLt pic.twitter.com/qxrHWqaXbF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
The Pleasanton, California, native’s maturity is paying dividends after being the only rotation-mate with a previous start in the postseason. In the 2021 WCWS, May pitched 8.5 innings, sat down 11 batters and allowed 10 runs.
Alongside May, Trautwein is also carrying a bigger load in Bahl’s absence. The North Texas transfer pitched a complete game in OU’s 3-2 win over the Aggies on May 21, punching out two and allowing three hits and two runs in her first postseason start.
With the expected return of Bahl, who flaunted a 0.95 earned run average, which ranked No. 5 in the nation before her injury, the Sooners will be closer to the summit with all three pitchers back to firing on all cylinders.
In the meantime, Gasso remains hopeful that the Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year will return to action relatively soon.
“The good news is Jordy’s been throwing a little bit in the bullpen,” Gasso said. “I don't know exactly when, but we're optimistic she's going to be able to help this team. She is a competitor, she's extremely frustrated. She wants to get back to where she was right now and that’s not the right way to do it. So, we've got to get her to listen to what the doctor is saying and listen to what the trainer and the coaches are saying.
“Her attitude is, I want to go 100 percent right now, and we're not able to do that at this moment. But she's working towards that, and that is better news than I thought that I would have to go forward.”
As OU gears up to face No. 16 Central Florida (49-12) May 27-28 and May 29, if necessary, in Norman during the super regionals, Gasso isn’t letting her team overlook the Knights.
UCF has seen its program rise in 2022 defeating then-No. 5 Virginia Tech during the regular season and No. 24 Michigan twice last weekend to clinch its first regional win in program history. The Knights are looking to spoil the Sooners’ hopes of clinching their 15th WCWS berth in program history while being a notable example of softball’s changing landscape.
“UCF is completely different,” Gasso said. “They've got speed, they’ve got power and they're very aggressive on the base pass. Your defense has to be really good, your pitching has to keep them off balance. You've got to do things really well in order to contain them. And you just can't get fooled by the name. Everybody's used to UCLA, Arizona and Alabama, but if you look at the landscape of softball at this moment right now, it's changing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.