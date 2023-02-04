''We took a huge step': OU basketball turns in best defensive performance of Big 12 play in West Virginia win

Jennie Baranczyk has made a habit of ‘cheering loudly’ during practices.
Though some may view it as yelling, Oklahoma’s head coach clarified the means of her fierce persona, which was particularly on display after witnessing her squad concede 86 points in an 86-78 loss to No. 12 Iowa State on Jan. 28. Atop the list of improvements, she wanted to see was limiting foul trouble, which the Sooners committed 29 of in the loss.
“Our practices have been really intense,” Barancyzk said. “As a coaching staff, we’re holding a line that’s a little bit higher than it was a month ago. And we just keep raising that bar every day in practice. We’ve really been challenging ourselves on (not only) how we respond, but also maxing out a little bit more.
“We’re focused on a lot of different things, but we’ve gotta hone in on (not getting) outworked anymore.”
The supposed ‘cheers’ in practice proved effective, as the Sooners matched their season-low in fouls with 12, en route to giving up less than 70 points for just the second time against a Big 12 opponent. The defensive improvement fueled the Sooners’ (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) 93-68 victory over West Virginia (14-7, 5-5) in Norman on Saturday.
OU’s defensive intensity was noticeably displayed when West Virginia used one of its timeouts after junior Nevaeh Tot opened the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. The timeout proved ineffective, as the Sooners forced a shot clock violation on the ensuing Mountaineers possession.
OU replicated two minutes later, causing the Lloyd Noble Center and the Sooners’ bench to erupt. The defensive display propelled a 14-2 OU run through the first four minutes of the quarter to extend its lead to 46-17.
“As long as we have trust in each other, I think we’re a really hard team to score on,” Junior Skylar Vann said. “(In) practice … our main focus has been giving more effort and really taking pride in our defense, which we haven’t done in the past.
“Our coaches have been getting on us and we’ve been taking it, and we’re like ‘we need to change this’. I think today we took a huge step.”
OU’s defensive aggression carried to the second half, where it held the Mountaineers scoreless for the first four minutes. Beginning at the 8:20 mark of the third, the Sooners forced turnovers on four of five West Virginia possessions.
Llanusa fueled the stretch by collecting back-to-back steals and taking a charge.
Sooners spread the wealth
The Sooners made a habit of getting every player involved on the offensive end during Saturday’s contest. OU established this precedent early, with each of its first six buckets coming from a different player.
“What’s really great about us is that we’re very connected,” Baranczyk said.
Despite scoring 55 first-half points, Vann was the only Sooner to score in double figures in the first half with 12 points. Additionally, nine OU players scored in the half with 21 of its 55 points coming from the Sooners’ bench.
OU also dished 28 assists, nearly matching its season-high of 29 in a 93-66 win over TCU on Jan. 18. Seven different players picked up an assist in the first quarter as the Sooners tallied 11 in the first quarter to West Virginia’s two.
“It was a lot of fun,” Vann said. “We didn’t have any islands, and you could see that with the help (defense). I think when you have that it translates into offense, where you’re also not alone. You don’t have to go one-on-one, you can pass it and cut and we’re gonna get it to you. It was just a team effort today.”
Sooners shoot the lights out
Atop the list of things that went right for the Sooners on Saturday was their shooting percentage.
West Virginia entered the matchup allowing the fewest points per game in the Big 12 (58.0) but the Sooners entered halftime of Saturday’s contest just three points shy of this mark.
OU started hot by making 14 of its 20 shots in the first quarter, good for 32 points.
“I think the starting five did a fantastic job setting the tone,” Vann said. “(When) I came in, it was easy just to flow into that. And they were so focused that you came in and they just told you what to do (and) to just be ready.
“I felt the energy on the court today automatically, so I just felt super comfortable.”
OU shot 50% from the field in both the second and third quarter, before dropping to 35.3% in the fourth. Tot helped bolster the percentages by shooting 4 of 6 from 3-point range, accounting for 12 points.
“I thought her overall presence and confidence was fantastic today,” Baranczyk said. “She’s (someone) … that we’ve been very hard on and really called up. I thought she just showed (out) today.
OU shot 43% as a team from 3. Next, Oklahoma will face Baylor (15-6, 6-3) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Waco.
“We’ve gotta be able to show up everyday,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve gotta be able to find our light in February. When it’s supposed to get dark and hard … we’ve gotta be able to go, and I think you (saw) that today.
“We can’t pat ourselves on the back and say this is a one hit wonder. We’ve gotta have that effort all the time.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
