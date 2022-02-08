'We still believe in ourselves': OU basketball enters pivotal stretch struggling to finish, but hungry to rebound

Oklahoma has lost seven of its last eight games, and throughout the losing skid, head coach Porter Moser has given the same answers about positivity and effort, but they’ve led to few OU wins.
The Sooners’ remaining schedule is tough by any measure. Every OU opponent in the second half of the season is in the NET rankings top 65, and Oklahoma has to face four of the top 10 teams in the NET.
Due to their stringent schedule, the Sooners are still projected to make the NCAA Tournament despite their struggles of late. ESPN’s latest bracketology update gives Oklahoma one of the final four byes and an 11 seed in the tournament.
“As a team, we haven’t played a complete game since Iowa State or West Virginia,” junior forward Jalen Hill said on Tuesday. “But as much as we've lost these last couple of games, we can go on a seven, eight game win streak and get us right back into the tournament.
“We still believe in ourselves, and you're gonna see us coming out there working hard, putting our all into these practices and games and never giving up.”
Although Oklahoma is putting full effort and belief into its late season run, the Sooners are 0-8 since Jan. 1 when shooting worse than 30 percent from 3-point range, and 3-0 when shooting greater than 30 percent from 3-point range.
To pair with the poor 3-point shooting, the Sooners are 3-1 when scoring 70 points or more and 0-7 when scoring less than 70 points. Their Jan. 4 loss to Baylor in Waco is the lone aberration.
Turnovers and rebounding have also plagued OU in conference play. Oklahoma is No. 318 out of 350 in turnovers per game in Division I. The lone Power Five teams that turn the ball over more often are Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Stanford.
The Sooners have been unable to win games when not winning the rebounding battle, finishing a combined plus-19 in their three wins since January. In their eight 2022 losses, OU has finished at minus-44.5 in the rebounding margin.
Within each game, smaller storylines have emerged as a mask for the true issues brought on by the onslaught of competitive opponents.
Oklahoma only snagged four first half rebounds against Baylor in the teams’ first matchup. Senior forward and leading scorer Tanner Groves only attempted one shot at Texas. Freshman guard Bijan Cortes and senior guard Elijah Harkless misran an overtime outlet play at TCU. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji couldn’t be stopped in the final minutes of the Jayhawks’ win in Norman.
The Sooners racked up a season-high 25 turnovers against Baylor the second time around. OU took an all-around bludgeoning from forwards Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler and No. 1 Auburn for its only plus-20 point loss of the stretch. TCU outrebounded OU by 22 to earn the Horned Frogs’ first ever win at Lloyd Noble Center.
“We just gotta execute,” Harkless said after the Jan. 31 loss to TCU. “We can't get out rebounded. It’s hard to spot a team 22 extra possessions and beat them.”
In the final game of the skid to this point, Oklahoma State held OU to lowly 37.7 percent shooting from the field, its second worst mark of the season.
“We have the pieces,” Tanner Groves said after the loss to the Cowboys. “We’re capable of (winning), it’s just a matter of us going out and doing it.”
But to win on a consistent basis is another matter entirely, as OU is 2-8 in Quad 1 competition.
Moser looked farther back to find a time when the Sooners answered the call of intense competition, in a tough neutral site environment against Arkansas, which has now won eight straight games and is on the cusp of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Oklahoma will have to answer the call against Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Feb 9 in Norman to kickstart its push for tournament security. It’ll only happen by shooting efficiently from 3-point range, winning the rebound battle and not hemorrhaging turnovers.
“We gotta play better,” Moser said. “We gotta coach better. And we gotta move towards more of a complete game.”
