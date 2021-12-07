'We started to think less and play more': Sooners move to 8-1 after commanding 94-58 win over Eastern Michigan

Oklahoma, once leading by 18 points, felt its lead slipping away in the third quarter.
After a 3-pointer from guard Danielle Rainey, Eastern Michigan clawed all the way back and trailed by just eight points. From that point on, OU seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson took over the game.
Robertson had her best quarter of the game, and maybe even the season, as she poured in 15 points and drilled four 3-pointers in the third. She continued her hot shooting stretch, as she has now made five or more 3s in Oklahoma’s last six contests.
Williams finished the third quarter with seven points and three rebounds, including a perfect 3-for-3 performance from the free throw line. Robertson and Williams alone outscored Eastern Michigan 22-9 in the third quarter. OU, after watching its lead fall to eight points, outscored Eastern Michigan the rest of the game 43-16.
“We just know each other's game,” Williams said. “We know how and where each other is going to be. Me and TRob have played a lot of basketball together. We know exactly where we like our shots from and we know where we'd like to catch the ball. We also know what kind of actions we like. So just being able to use each other to get each other open is huge. One of us is going to be open.”
That third quarter run propelled Oklahoma (8-1) to a dominating win, as it beat Eastern Michigan (2-4) 94-58 on Tuesday night in Norman. Behind Robertson and Williams, the Sooners have now averaged the most points through nine games since their 1991-92 season. OU is averaging 88.7 points per contest, good for the fourth most to begin a season in program history. Tuesday also marked head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s 200th career win just nine games into her Oklahoma career.
“When we get stops, and when we play team defense, that's when we're at our best,” Baranczyk said. “There was a five minute spurt in that third quarter that I thought we did a really nice job of playing team defense and team offense. Our pace was really, really good. That's who we are. I think we started to think less and play more, and our whole team benefits when we do that.”
Williams notched her fourth double-double on the year with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Robertson recorded her sixth straight game of 19 or more points, as the McPherson, Kansas, native finished the night with 21 points.
In their fourth year at OU, Robertson and Williams have battled the ups and downs of head coach Sherri Coale’s final years, as Coale’s squads failed to make the NCAA Tournament each of the last three seasons. Now, after adapting to Baranczyk’s new offensive style, the two seniors are thriving and the Sooners’ offense is rolling.
Senior guard Ana Llanusa also boosted the Sooners, especially in the first half, scoring all 17 of her points in the first two quarters. Llanusa has scored over 16 points in every game this season after missing all of the 2020-21 season due to back surgery.
After a solid close to the half by Eastern Michigan, OU only led by 11 at the break. Oklahoma’s aggressive second-half game plan, including the ability to get to the free-throw line, propelled it to an easy win. OU finished the night shooting 27-of-31 from the charity stripe.
“Some games, both teams go to the free-throw line a lot,” Baranczyk said. ”Tonight, that was our team. There were just a lot of free throws. That's something I feel like we've done a really nice job of doing, too. Being able to step up and knock those down. And I think we have a variety of people doing it. And it's not the same person all the time. So that's what makes it really fun to go downhill.”
Oklahoma will be back at home to face No. 16 BYU at 6 p.m on Friday, Dec. 10.
