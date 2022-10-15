'We showed who we are': Brent Venables, OU football look to reclaim season after momentum-building win over Kansas

Oklahoma lined up in the Wildcat formation and for a few seconds, Sooners fans held their breath.
Then, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was lined up as a wide receiver, jogged over to his position behind center Andrew Raym and took a snap in a game for the first time since suffering a concussion against TCU on Oct. 1.
The 83,874 inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium needed no longer dread a repeat of last week’s Red River Showdown nightmare in Dallas when the Sooners failed to muster any offense and ran a slew of Wildcat plays. Even though Gabriel’s first pass of the game was an incompletion, OU fans knew with him under center they had a chance to compete with Kansas.
“Dillon makes a big difference,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “As we saw today, having missed him for the last seven quarters, he makes a big difference in the flow of your whole team. Not just the offense.”
Throughout the offseason, Gabriel proved himself as a leader by taking teammates to dinner and on various retreats. During a film session earlier in the week, Gabriel encouraged his teammates who were all spread out near the back of the room to sit next to each other and move closer to the front.
“That's just the stuff that we need, that's the sign of a leader,” Willis said. “And that's a sign of a great quarterback and he's done that all year long, he's gonna continue to do that and just lead us to getting back on the right path.”
Gabriel was flowing on the field Saturday as he finished 29-for-42 with 403 yards and three total touchdowns and led the Sooners (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) to a 52-42 win over the No. 19-ranked Jayhawks in Norman, ending their three-game losing streak. OU compiled 701 total yards of offense compared to just 195 total and 39 through the air against Texas.
While Gabriel said he wishes he could’ve been on the field with his team during the 49-0 loss, he trusted the Oklahoma medical staff’s decision to play it safe.
“We felt like I had a chance (to come back during) Texas week,” Gabriel said. “Just been really trusting the doctors and trainers. They were trying to get me back as fast as possible but also protect me at the same time so I was just trusting them.
“And then throughout the week, I had a bunch of conversations and a bunch of concussion tests and then a meeting with the doctor two to three times a week. Thankfully, I got full clearance this week and it felt really good to be back out there.”
With Gabriel back, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the Sooners still used the Wildcat when opportune, but more notably opened up the passing game, including starting the contest with three straight passes. Led by the Mililani, Hawaii native, OU recorded its most total yards in a conference game since it put up 702 on Oklahoma State in 2018.
The Sooners ground offense was also rolling, as running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns while freshman Jovantae Barnes rushed 21 times for 69 yards and two scores.
One of Gray’s scores was from 28 yards and came after he hit a Jayhawks defender with a spin move, bounced to the outside and followed his blockers into the endzone.
Had them DIZZY on that spin 🤭@OU_Football with the 21-yard TD run‼️ pic.twitter.com/Hk5IwzO1A0— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2022
“(Running backs coach DeMarco Murray) talks all the time about winning those one on one battles,” Gray said. ”Because, at the end of the day, they can't block everybody. You’ve got to make one miss and I'm glad I could do that today. Big props to the offensive line for getting me to the second level, but it was definitely great.”
In addition to Oklahoma’s stellar offensive performance, its defense made some much-needed adjustments after losing three straight games, including forcing two turnovers, recording a sack and garnering eight tackles for loss.
One of those turnovers was the highlight-reel interception Wyoming transfer cornerback C.J. Coldon tipped and secured with one hand while laying on the ground. Fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White recorded his first career interception in the third quarter after batting a pass down on the previous play.
“That was a fantastic individual play and will be on a lot of highlight reels,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “But, anytime you get takeaways, they're big. And we've got a couple today. We were in position to get a couple other ones and didn't, so we need to get more.”
While Venables is far from satisfied with his group’s defensive performance, he focused on the positives postgame. The first-year head coach thought the defense played with more discipline and collected more stops than in recent weeks.
“We were far from perfect,” Venables said. “But we played a little better on defense, so that helped as well. We got into a rhythm in the first half where we went four straight series of (forcing them to punt) or forcing a turnover.”
With a bye week upcoming, the Sooners can rest, heal and reset before the grind of the final five games in the first season of the Venables era. They can enjoy a win that showed a lot done well and a lot to improve on.
Venables didn’t envision or plan on his team entering a break in the season at 4-3, but he’s proud of the way his players responded to adversity and echoed that inside the locker room Saturday.
“The measure of a real man and a real team,” Venables told his players, “Is not when things are going well through success and comfort, it’s when there’s challenges. When things are really really tough and your back is against the wall, that’s when you show who you are. Today we showed who we are. I love the spirit and leadership of this team.”
"𝘐 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮." @CoachVenables | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WHa0AwyqpA— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 15, 2022
