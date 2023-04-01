‘We never give up’: Kinzie Hansen’s walk-off hit caps No. 1 OU softball’s comeback win over No. 8 Texas

Kinzie Hansen knew her opportunity would come.
OU trailed Texas 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning and Hansen was due up seventh in the inning. Though the odds weren’t in her favor, the senior catcher sat in Oklahoma’s dugout studying Longhorns pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez’s approach to Sooners hitters, awaiting the opportunity.
“Before (Rylie) Boone got her hit to start it off, I knew I was going to get up to bat,” Hansen said. “... So I was just sitting there creating a plan in my mind.”
A pair of hits from Boone and designated hitter Haley Lee, a two-run home run from junior center fielder Jayda Coleman, and an intentional walk by junior third baseman Alyssa Brito brought Hansen to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.
After falling behind in the count, 1-2, Hansen blasted a line drive over the shortstop’s head to cap the Sooners’ two-run comeback and give No. 1 Oklahoma (32-1, 5-0 Big 12) a 4-3 win over No. 8 Texas (30-7-1, 3-2) in the second game of a three-game series Sunday in Norman.
“One thing about us is that we never give up,” Hansen said. “So no matter if there's a bunch of zeros on the board or not … It ain't over till the last three outs are done.”
OU’s seventh-inning rally began with Boone poking a hit into right field, electrifying the crowd of 1,976 at Marita Hynes Field and providing OU’s leader in home runs (9) and batting average (.482), Coleman, with a golden opportunity.
Coleman jumped on the third pitch she saw, sending it down the left field line and well past the 200-foot fence. Coleman went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and scored twice.
“Jayda Coleman is one of the most clutch athletes I've ever seen,” Gasso said. “There's so much determination in her. And what I love about her is as she's gotten older you really see how she channels it. When she was a freshman, she was all over the place. She was just so full of energy and emotion. And she's learned to channel it really well and you can see how it's really helped.”
OU posed an early threat when two of its first four batters drew walks in the first inning and eventually advanced to scoring position. Texas pitcher Mac Morgan silenced the threat by striking out Brito. Morgan worked through OU’s lineup with ease, retiring eight of the next nine batters and not conceding a hit until the third inning.
“We were not quite as aggressive as we normally are,” Gasso said. “(We were) looking at first pitch strikes, just trying to figure her out … I don’t know if we were overthinking what was happening or guessing, which is something we're not good (at). We’re better (off) knowing our plan and sticking to it.”
Texas struck first in the top of the second, when senior shortstop Grace Lyons bobbled a sharply hit ground ball, causing her throw to arrive late to first base. UT’s next batter walked, giving the Longhorns runners at first and second and a golden opportunity to advance their lead. Lyons made up for the error with a diving stop on a ground ball headed toward center field and a glove flip to second base for the final out.
“We didn’t even mention it,” Gasso said of the error. “I would not open my mouth if (Grace) made an error because she's saved our tail so many times.”
As OU’s offense remained stagnant through the first four innings, UT capitalized again. The Longhorns led off the fifth inning with a slow rolling bunt teetering on the third base foul line. A few OU players huddled around the ball, hoping it would cross into foul territory. It did not.
Two batters later, the Longhorns played small ball again. This time, OU starter Alex Storako cleanly fielded the bunt but rushed the throw, sending it into right field and allowing UT’s lead runner to advance to third. OU thought it escaped the jam by turning a double play on the next batter, but replay review called the runner safe at first, allowing a second unearned run to score.
“Alex got a little excitable and knew she had to hurry,” Gasso said. “Maybe (she) should’ve (thrown it) underhand, it was a tough throw that way. But we are human and we do make errors and the beauty is that they can make up those errors in another space and they did.
“(We) have not even talked about it (and I’m) not even concerned about it, because it happens.”
OU nabbed its first run in the bottom half of the fifth, which Texas quickly responded to with a solo blast by Viviana Martinez in the sixth. Storako finished with three runs crossing, only one of which was earned, on five hits while striking out six in six innings. Sophomore Jordy Bahl, after striking out six in seven innings in Oklahoma’s 8-1 win over Texas on Friday night, pitched an inning of relief in the second and retired the Longhorn batters in order.
Heading to the bottom of the seventh, the threat of a rare defeat loomed. The crowd began to get rowdy. And meanwhile, the Sooners remained calm.
“There's no chaos in our dugout at all,” Gasso said. “It's more of ‘we're going to do this together. We're going to find a way.’ And it's pretty unbelievable when a team's energy (is) like, ‘there's no way, there's just no way.’ As long as they have three outs, they feel they can win any game they're in. And they did.”
The Sooners will look to continue their togetherness mindset and sweep the Longhorns during game three of the series at 11 a.m. Sunday in Norman.
“In the end,” Hansen said, “We just gotta do our thing.”
