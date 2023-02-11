'We needed a night like this': OU gymnastics upsets No. 1 Stanford, defeats William and Mary in Norman

Mark Williams needed a game plan against their toughest opponent yet.
Heading into Saturday’s home meet against No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William and Mary, the longtime Oklahoma coach emphasized two events — pommel horse and high bar. The Sooners spent the last week of practice aggressively practicing the two, hoping to rely on it. Against the Cardinal and Tribe, it paid dividends.
OU placed two gymnasts in the top three in both events. Freshman Ignacio Yockers and junior Zach Nunez finished in the top two of pommel horse with scores of a nation-best 15.100, and a 14.700, respectively. In high bar, freshman Kelton Christiansen came first with a 14.000 score, while sophomore Emre Dodanli finished tied for third with a score of 13.700.
𝐈𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨 🤯Yockers' 𝟏𝟓.𝟏𝟎𝟎 pommel score is the best in the nation this year!📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/tjmwnmpKXN pic.twitter.com/V7G3O87WMh— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 12, 2023
🥶Kelton sticks a 14.000 on the high bar!📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/tjmwnmpKXN pic.twitter.com/jYywJDSPOy— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 12, 2023
The Sooners’ success in both events helped them earn an impressive victory in the meet, earning a final score of 418.900 to top Stanford’s 413.800 and William and Mary’s 380.750. The win kept OU’s 16-year winning streak in home meets alive.
“We’ve improved a lot in those two events since the beginning of the season,” Williams said afterward. We identified just 66 percent hits in the first three meets and said, ‘We can’t beat good teams like that.’ So, we worked pretty hard on the consistency on horse and high bar.”
Williams was especially impressed with Yockers’ routine, giving it high praise.
“It was amazing,” Williams said. “It was probably one of the best pommel horse routines any OU gymnast has ever done. That was pretty fantastic.”
OU has had issues with both events this season. The Sooners couldn’t get first place in pommel horse in two of their past three meets and recorded their lowest team score on high bar in a meet against Air Force and Illinois on Jan. 28. But OU feels it got it right this time.
Redshirt senior Spencer Goodell, who participated in the floor, rings and parallel bars events, hopes it will spur future success in those events.
“Tonight is the first night where we were perfect on horse,” Goodell said. “For us, that was a pretty big deal for us to come out here and do that, and I’m proud that we went 100 percent. For the high bar, that’s how we wrap things up. You always want to finish on a high note… and that’s exactly what we did.”
OU also succeeded in the floor event, winning it off the back of Goodell’s 14.900 score. Senior Jack Freeman earned third in the event with a score of 14.600. Nunez was the only Sooner to participate in all five events, finishing with a second-place all-around score of 83.550.
Zach puts up a huge 14.700 on pommel horse!📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/tjmwnmpKXN pic.twitter.com/ifRV7HKUQV— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 12, 2023
Williams credited Nunez’s performance as one of the main reasons behind OU’s win.
“I really liked what I saw from Zach tonight,” Williams said. “He had a really good day, and you really like to see that. He was great all-around for us and made a big contribution for us.”
The Sooners finished second in the national championship last season, finishing only behind Stanford to lose the title. Now, they’ve avenged their loss, and are expected to take the Cardinal’s No. 1 ranking into Friday’s meet against No. 6 Nebraska in Lincoln.
On top of that, OU also made the statement they wanted to make, earning confidence to carry forward with.
“We needed a night like this where we not only proved to ourselves, but proved to everyone that we were capable,” Goodell said. “I think it builds a little bit of confidence and a little bit of momentum. I think we’re going to see a lot more of this… out here on the floor.”
