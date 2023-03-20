'We left it in good hands': OU basketball's senior trio goes out swinging in season-ending loss to UCLA

Trailing 32-14 at the seven-minute mark of the first half, OU hopes of advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013 hung by a thread.
Last season, the Sooners fell to No. 5-seeded Notre Dame 108-64 in the second round. Against No. 4-seeded UCLA on Monday, a sense of deja vu began to settle in.
Early deficit. Scoreless streaks. Opposing team can’t miss. Meaningless second half. Blowout loss.
Only this time, the stakes were severely elevated, and three particular Sooners knew it.
OU’s senior trio of Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams, refused to allow the reality of their collegiate careers coming to an end to settle in. Instead, the three fought to erase the deficit, which they did successfully, and continued their final push until the final buzzer sounded in Oklahoma’s (26-7, 14-4 Big 12) 82-73 loss to UCLA (27-9, 11-7 Pac 12) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles on Monday.
“We built a legacy here,” Williams said, “and we’ve left it in good hands.”
OU’s magic began at the 6:14 mark of the third quarter, where Llanusa sank a 3-pointer, followed by a tough basket and foul from Williams, followed by an ensuing entourage of shots rattling in.
TOO STRONG. TOO EASY.@OU_WBBall came to play. pic.twitter.com/kROdiCyfJT— WSLAM (@wslam) March 21, 2023
Opposite to the spiraling seen exactly a year ago against Notre Dame, buckets began to fall one after another, until the Sooners found themselves facing a mere one-point deficit, courtesy of a 14-0 run.
“This year, we came out and we had more experience with getting to the tournament and getting into the second round,” Williams said. “Mentally, we were way more ready than we probably were last year. We knew what it takes to win a second-round game. We couldn't get it done today, but we knew what it took.”
Llanusa led OU’s uncanny charge with 10 points in the third quarter on 4 of 4 shooting. Llanusa finished with 15 points and dished two assists but viewed the final seconds of her six-year collegiate career from the bench after fouling out with under a minute left to play.
“I'm not disappointed,” Llanusa said. “I'm extremely proud of all the work we've put in and the things that we've done. We've grown a lot, we've learned a lot, and I'm really excited to see where OU women's basketball goes from here.
“There's nothing to be disappointed about … It hurts, but I think we all could say that we're really proud of ourselves and what we've done.”
Williams added four points and dished three assists amid the scoring streak. Williams closed out even stronger in the fourth, accounting for 12 of the Sooners’ 19 fourth-quarter points. She finished with a team-high 24 points and dished six assists. Williams displayed her resiliency by nabbing OU’s final 10 points in a frustrating finish to the contest, which saw UCLA score 29 fourth quarter points on just four made shots.
Unlike her teammates, Robertson’s career didn’t end in storybook fashion. UCLA’s defense honed in on the all-time leader in career 3-pointers, suppressing her to two points on 1 of 4 shooting. Robertson snapped her streak of 74 consecutive games with a 3-pointer dating back to 2021.
“We were getting a lot (of looks) … in the paint and cutting to the basket,” Robertson said. “I think that was more of our focus. (We) just didn't get the looks outside that we all normally get and make.”
While their on-court impact for the Sooners has come to a close, head coach Jennie Baranczyk looks forward to a greater impact she believes each is capable of instilling.
“They are what America really should be,” Baranczyk said. “All different backgrounds, they're different people, their styles of play are different, and yet … when you ask them a question, they light up talking about each other. It doesn't happen. Typically, one would be jealous of the other, and they just don't do that. They expect a lot from each other, they challenge each other, but man, they're beautiful souls.
“They’re going to continue to impact this world in an incredibly positive way, and that's what I'm the most proud of.”
A game of runs
OU’s affair with UCLA featured a series of uncanny streaks.
The Bruins struck first with an 11-0 run in the early stages of the second quarter to gain a 32-14 lead. UCLA guard Charisma Osborne, who finished with 36 points, led the Bruins’ charge with 12 of the Bruins’ second-quarter points and grabbed four rebounds.
“We watched quite a bit (of film) and were able to see that she's a phenomenal player,” Baranczyk said of Osborne. “12-12 from the free-throw line is pretty significant. For a player to be able to step up in that kind of game, talk about somebody that's got some confidence and that's extremely impressive. She's done kind of what (our trio) has done, (being) able to really build something.”
OU flipped the switch in the second half, erasing its 15-point deficit and taking the lead within five minutes thanks to an 18-3 run of its own. OU shot 10 of 13 in the third quarter and outscored the Bruins 26-12.
“I'm proud of our response in the second half,” Baranczyk said. “That's the way we want to be able to play. We needed to go back to that pace in the fourth quarter, and we … just didn't respond the way that we needed to. We got some good looks. Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don't and you gotta keep fighting.
“I am really proud of us for continuing to fight. I thought we had multiple players step up and just keep playing really hard.”
Sooners bullied in the paint early, tides turn in second half
The Sooners knew containing UCLA’s robust paint presence would be a tall task.
The Bruins proved OU’s assumptions right in the first half, scoring 20 points in the paint to the Sooners’ eight. UCLA forward Lina Sontag blocked three shots in the first quarter. UCLA’s smothering defense caused OU to shoot 4 for 10 on layup attempts in the first half.
UCLA’s 6-foot-4 forward Emily Bessoir, typically an anchor for the Bruins’ defense, picked up two early first-half fouls. After sitting the majority of the half, Bessoir picked up her third and fourth foul by the 2:41 mark of the third, resulting in her playing for just 13 minutes throughout the contest.
Bessoir’s absence allowed the Sooners to make up ground in the paint and cut the Bruins once-large lead.
“I think we were just able to talk about it in the locker room and just reiterate that we could get scores in the paint,” Williams said of the Sooners’ second half spark. “That was our main focus for the second half, whether it was driving to the basket or posting deep in the paint, that's how we were going to get the ball in the basket.”

