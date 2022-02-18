'We just need to get back to being us': OU basketball focused on rebound ahead of Iowa State matchup

The Sooners are in unfamiliar territory, nursing a losing streak for the first time this season.
No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) is coming off two straight losses, each their own kind. Last Saturday, the Sooners fell 78-63 to No. 14 Texas in Austin before suffering a stunning 87-77 defeat to Texas Tech at home. Now, OU sits in second place in the Big 12 behind Baylor and its next opponent, No. 6 Iowa State (21-4, 10-3).
With only five games left in the regular season, winning becomes more important as OU tries to clinch its first Big 12 regular season title since 2009. A victory in Ames at 6 p.m. on Saturday could potentially lift the Sooners to first place in the conference.
A loss wouldn’t eliminate OU from contention, but would drastically decrease its chances. Heading into a very important game, the Sooners know the stakes.
“What makes us really play well is when we play together,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said on Friday. “We've got to let that ball continue to fly. We've got to defend better. We've got to get our edge and just play. We do have good chemistry with a very good basketball team. (What) we've got to really keep our focus on is just continuing to have fun and continuing to get better. It’s literally that simple.”
The Cyclones are the highest-ranked team the Sooners have faced this season. Earlier this winter, Iowa State defeated OU 81-71 in Norman, as the Sooners allowed the Cyclones to grab 46 rebounds while their offense lacked support. While senior forward Madi Williams scored 26 points, no other Sooner scored more than 11.
The Sooners will now play ISU at the Hilton Coliseum, where they’ve lost three straight. An average of 9,559 fans have attended Cyclones games this year — the highest in the Big 12 and third nationally — creating an incredibly hostile environment.
“They have a great atmosphere,” Williams said. “Everybody shows up and they have a lot of people in the stands. I try to put that on my team and say, ‘It’s going to be loud and a lot of people are going against us, but we have to be able to absorb that energy and use it to our advantage.’”
After losing to the Red Raiders two days ago, Baranczyk cited her team’s lack of preparation and energy as reasons for the defeat. Now, the Sooners are locked in. In the days since the loss, Baranczyk noted how much her team has come together in practice, not wanting its losing streak to grow.
She was especially proud of the leadership Williams and senior guard Taylor Robertson have displayed, and how they’ve rallied the Sooners.
“One of the most impressive things that I've seen… is really watching our team at this time of the year really start to become player-led,” Baranczyk said. “We're still all in this together. However, it's been really fun to be able to watch Madi Williams… and Taylor Robertson lead and step up. That's what's fun to watch them navigate it and navigate it together.”
Robertson feels it too, believing the Sooners are returning to form after a bump in the road.
“I think we've definitely come together a lot more than we have,” Robertson said. “Our connection has gotten even better over the last few days and in the last week. We're just really trying to stay connected and not be too worried. That’ll help us all.”
OU is 6-2 on the road this season, including a 78-77 win against then-No. 9 Baylor on Feb. 5. On Saturday, a road victory is more important than ever. With a win, the Sooners could gain a leg up on the Cyclones in the race for the Big 12 title.
They’re looking to put the conference and the college basketball world back on notice.
“We need to show what we’ve been working for and show how good we can be,” said Williams. “We just need to get back to being us and show people that we deserve to be considered as a top team. It’s not a fluke.”
