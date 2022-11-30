'We just have to be together': OU soccer's Morganne Eikelbarner, Cassie Clifton continue long-lasting friendship with Sooners

OU soccer delivered a surprising, yet electric 2022 season, advancing to the Big 12 Championship semifinals and finishing with its first winning season under coach Mark Carr, who was hired in January 2020.
That was due, in part, to OU’s freshman class, which Top Drawer Soccer ranked No. 11 in the nation and first in the Big 12.
The 2022 freshmen class was comprised of players from across the country who meshed on and off the field, which bodes well for the future. But two OU freshmen had a much deeper connection — one that started when they were just 12 years old.
Morganne Eikelbarner and Cassie Clifton played together on various FC Dallas youth teams before switching to Solar Soccer Club in Allen, Texas, where they played alongside another current Oklahoma freshman, Hali Hartman.
Through those formative years, Eikelbarner and Clifton’s friendship extended to their families. It seemed like Eikelbarner and her family were always at the Clifton residence for everything, from Sunday night NFL games to pumpkin carving.
“I mean I would say our families got just as close as we did," Clifton said. "My parents love Morganne like she is their own."
Eikelbarner added: “Cassie’s mom, Jen, is basically my second mom. I trust that lady with my life. I love her. She has been the most supportive woman in my life, honestly, and I am really grateful to have her.”
Once the duo’s sophomore year rolled around, Clifton remembers meeting Carr at a training session and instantly connecting with the coach.
“We bonded throughout the entire training, and Mark reached out and asked if I was interested, and ever since then we have stayed in touch,” Clifton said. “There is a strenuous amount of rules within talking to college coaches and how that recruiting process goes, but as soon as it opened up, Mark reached out to me, and I committed a couple weeks later.”
Eikelbarner’s path to OU was much different. Although she had offers in the first half of her high school years, Eikelbarner took matters into her own hands by directly reaching out to Carr about two months before the commitment cutoff.
“I was like, ‘Is there any room for me on this team? I’ve always wanted to go to OU. Cassie goes to OU. I just feel like I belong at OU,’” Eikelbarner said. “He helped me with open arms and let me on the team.”
Surprisingly, Eikelbarner hesitated to share the news with Clifton, who had already been enrolled in Norman since January.
“I remember actually the day that I texted Mark. I was like, ‘Should I wait to tell Cassie?’ I just couldn’t wait. So I texted her. I was like, ‘You’ll never believe this! I might be coming to OU.’ She was like, ‘Dude, you’re kidding,’” Eikelbarner said. “When I finally got here, it didn’t feel real. Now I can just walk downstairs and hang out with Cassie all day, and I think it’s awesome.
“I think I could recall us being 15 and being like, ‘What if we go to college together? What if we play college soccer together?’ It’s like our dreams are becoming a reality,” Clifton said. “I am just so happy that both of us are in this place right now together.”
Eikelbarner and Clifton have already made an impact on OU soccer, even after their first year. Clifton finished the 2022 season with eight games started and 506 minutes played, while Eikelbarner ended her freshman campaign with one goal, one assist and 381 minutes.
They believe this early success is due to their tight-knit bond, and Carr senses it too.
“There definitely is a connection there, and that is what they built up over multiple years of playing together,” Carr said. “They are close together, like best friends, but they are also really close with everybody. Both of them are competitors between the white lines, but they also find those moments for joy and laughing. I think they are just wonderful teammates, and I think they are wonderful additions to our team.”
Whether it be at the Headington Hall dorms, on the pitch or the bus traveling to their next game, the pair is inseparable.
These memories will only continue for years to come. The two believe Oklahoma fits them, mostly because of “The Championship Mindset,” OU softball’s motto that's traveled its way through the university’s athletic teams that OU soccer has also adopted.
As for after OU? Professional opportunities have been discussed.
“I would say playing professionally for us would be a dream come true,” Clifton said. “I think it would just be an amazing opportunity. Both Morganne and I would love for that to be a situation for either of us.”
Whether in Norman or beyond, one thing’s for certain:
“We just have to be together,” Eikelbarner said. “We’re a dual package.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.