'We just don't quit': OU basketball defeats Baylor on the road despite game delay, winter weather

Liz Scott

Junior foward Liz Scott looks to pass the ball during the game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

At 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sooners were stuck at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

OU’s 1:30 p.m. flight to Waco had just been canceled thanks to more than four inches of snow. With five hours remaining until their game against Baylor, the Sooners were without transportation. Quickly, they made countermeasures, throwing themselves onto a bus to make the four-and-a-half-hour trip to the Ferrell Center. 

Thanks to rush hour traffic on Interstate-35 in Dallas, OU arrived at 7:15 p.m. for an adjusted 7:45 p.m. tipoff at the Ferrell Center. The Sooners hastily changed into uniform on the bus and warmed up before a quick 15-minute shootaround inside. OU coach Jennie Baranczyk’s pre-game interview took place on the bus as well. On the road against No. 9 Baylor, the No. 18 Sooners tipped off with little preparation. 

“We were trying to go (to Waco) yesterday. We couldn’t… there was weather,” Baranczyk said. “We found out we couldn’t fly, so we hopped on a bus as fast as we could. Our bus driver almost had nothing to work with. Then, we warmed up, got our bags out, taped ankles, did all that on the bus.”

Despite their wild journey to the heart of Texas, Oklahoma (19-3, 8-2 Big 12) fought hard on Wednesday against Baylor (15-5, 5-3) and left Waco with a 77-76 victory. OU battled all the way to the final seconds, where Liz Scott found herself in a familiar position. 

For the second straight game, Scott received the ball in the final seconds off a pass from Madi Williams. She had a chance at another game-winner. Rising to the occasion, the junior forward ousted Baylor the same way she ousted Texas, sinking a layup in the final seconds. 

The win gave OU its fourth ranked win of the season and its first two-game sweep of Baylor since the 2009-10 season. 

“What a game,” Baranczyk said afterwards. “I’m really proud of the resiliency of this team. I’m really proud of our grit and determination. We just don’t quit.”

The rush to get ready meant the Sooners were rusty to start, finding themselves down 25-16 at the end of the first quarter. It was familiar territory, as they trailed 21-16 in the first quarter of their previous Baylor matchup.

OU immediately rallied back, though, taking the lead with 13 seconds left in the second quarter before two Baylor free throws made the halftime score 38-38. OU was down by as much as 12 in the quarter and held the Bears without a made shot in the final 6:27 of the quarter.

Two of the Big 12’s top three teams went back-and-forth, with six of the game’s 12 lead changes occurring in the third quarter. The Sooners were shooting a season-low 20 percent from 3-point range with 20 turnovers as Baylor approached victory, up by six with three minutes left.

“We’ve been down in a lot of games, and I just have a lot of belief in our team,” Baranczyk said. “And they have a lot of belief in each other when they keep playing hard.

“I never count us out.”

Four Williams points sparked a 6-0 OU run to tie the game with 1:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. On the next possession, she committed a foul, resulting in Baylor’s Queen Agbo sinking the go-ahead free throw. 

For the fourth time this season, the Sooners trailed by one score in the final minute. For the fourth time this season, they would find a way to win.

As time ticked down, Williams drove through the paint. Attracting a double team, the senior forward turned to find Scott, who went up for the go-ahead basket. A previously unheralded player, Scott has caught fire recently, scoring a career-high 22 points against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26 along with her consecutive game winners.

“I had the ball and I was like ‘The shot clock is going down,’” said Williams, who ended with a team-high 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. “I was just driving down and found someone that was open, and it just happened to be Liz. As far as Liz making game winners, I trust her 100 percent.”

OU remains tied for first place in the Big 12 with No. 11 Iowa State after the win. Next, the Sooners return to Norman for their annual Play4Kay Pink Game against West Virginia (11-8, 4-5) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. 

The Sooners faced much adversity on their way to sweeping the Bears, but, as is becoming common, they overcame it with resilience.

“I’m so proud of what we built,” Williams said. “I’m so proud of the program. Together, we’ve put in a lot of work… to build chemistry between each other. This just shows how good we are in the adversity we face.”

