'We hit harder': OU upsets No. 12 Arkansas behind 17-0 second-half run, Sooners' strong defense

Senior forward Tanner Groves finished a dominant final 10-minute stretch with an emphatic dunk that gave Oklahoma an 84-60 lead and energized its fans, though noticeably outnumbered in the neutral-site crowd of 12,746, to their loudest volume of the afternoon.
Just over 10 minutes prior, Arkansas guard Au’Diese Toney threw down a two-handed slam of his own that brought the Razorback faithful inside the BOK Center to their feet during Saturday’s game against the Sooners. Arkansas seemed poised to replicate Butler’s second half comeback that helped fell OU in an overtime loss on Dec. 7.
However, junior forward Jalen Hill hit two critical free throws shortly after Toney’s dunk to stop a 12-2 run that had drawn the Razorbacks within five points. Then, suffocating defense, a Porter Moser trademark the Sooners’ coach has carried from his time at Loyola-Chicago, held the Razorbacks to two field goals over the following 11 minutes. The stingy containment led to a 17-0 sprint that cemented Oklahoma’s (8-2) 88-66 upset win over No. 12 Arkansas (9-1) in Tulsa.
“They cut it to a couple points and we hit back,” Groves said. “We hit harder and that's what it's all about.”
Arkansas entered the game ranked No. 20 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 83.3 points per game. OU came into the game only allowing 60.9 points per game, ranking 46th nationally. On the back of their defense, the Sooners prevailed and upped their defensive efficiency to No. 26 in the KenPom 2022 basketball rankings.
One game after Butler throttled OU on the glass 43-30, the Sooners outrebounded Arkansas 36-29 for their third-highest rebounding mark of the year.
“I thought it started with our defense,” Moser said. “Obviously making some shots, executing some things we wanted to do, I think a (big part) of that was rebounding.
“Jalen (Hill) and (Elijah Harkless) had some really good in-traffic rebounds. Those are the ones that are so valuable, and I thought Jalen did that. He had such a toughness to it.”
It wasn’t just rebounding that propelled Oklahoma to its biggest win of the season. The Sooners’ lineup played a complete game up. Each starter scored in the double digits, led by Harkless and Groves with 21 and 16, respectively.
Harkless, a senior guard, had his first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds, and OU shot a blistering 59.1 percent from 3, blasting past its previous season-high of 42.9 percent against Indiana State. The Sooners also set a new season high for 3s made in a single game with 13.
Perhaps the biggest shots of the game came amid Oklahoma’s 17-0 run that gave it a 78-57 lead. Hill, a junior forward, hit only his fifth 3 of the season with 6:38 left, and 30 seconds later, Groves hit another 3. Groves followed his make by barely missing a heat-check 3, followed by a turnover from redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire that caused Moser to fall to the floor in apparent agony.
Late-game shot selection plagued OU in its losses to Utah State and Butler, and after two quick shots, Moser took advantage of Arkansas’ timeout to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.
“That’s what we talked about that whole (timeout), we need good possessions, you don’t need daggers five seconds into (the shot clock),” Moser said. “We talked about still being aggressive. If you have a layup, great. If not, circle it out, let’s get some long possessions.
“The Tanner one is tough because he just hit one. The play after that is the one that I might’ve hit a wet spot on the floor.”
Oklahoma forced two Arkansas misses after Goldwire’s turnover before Gibson hit a dagger 3 that broke the Razorbacks. Down 11, Arkansas missed three shots in an 18-second span.
After the third missed shot, players dove for the loose ball before it was ultimately ruled a jump ball, much to the frustration of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. He was given two technicals immediately after the play, resulting in his ejection, and Goldwire hit all four free throws, giving OU a 76-57 lead with 3:30 remaining in the second half. Groves’ rim-rattling jam delivered the finishing blow soon after.
“That was the best college basketball atmosphere I've ever played in,” Groves said. “It was crazy. It was loud. Sooner fans were amazing. It was just so cool, it was so fun to experience an atmosphere that I've never played in and it helped me bring way more energy. I was feeding off the crowd's energy and it was amazing.”
Even after OU passed its toughest test to date in nonconference play, Moser doesn’t feel his team has neared its ceiling as it looks ahead to UT Arlington and Alcorn State before Big 12 play.
“It's a continuation. We're not even close yet,” Moser said. "We've got to continue to improve and get better. But I'm obsessed and intentional with the process of moving this team along.”
