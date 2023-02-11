'We have to learn from it': OU basketball suffers largest home loss against Kansas since 1963

Oklahoma suffered its largest home loss to Kansas since 1963 on Saturday, and currently holds its worst Big 12 record since 2011-12, when it finished 3-11.
OU (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) committed a season-high 24 turnovers in its 78-55 loss to No. 9 Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4) on Saturday. The loss is Oklahoma’s fourth consecutive and seventh straight to a conference opponent.
“The storyline of the game is the decision-making and the barrage of turnovers,” said Moser, who now has a 9-21 Big 12 record as OU’s coach. “24 turnovers to five assists. (We can’t) give the defending-national (championship) team that many opportunities.
“…The barrage, the contagiousness of the offense’s turnovers, when we got to the paint and didn’t start kicking it out, then the turnovers turned into our guys just standing around. We weren’t kicking it, and that was contagious. When the ball is not moving … a team like that is going to make you pay.”
Oklahoma started fast in each half, but Kansas responded with a 16-2 and 15-6 run in each period, respectively, taking the game out of OU’s hands and capitalizing on their season-high turnovers. KU scored 27 points off OU’s 24 turnovers, while also dominating the Sooners 50-28 on points scored in the paint.
Freshman guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, who combined for 53 minutes, finished with a team-high five and four turnovers each.
As Oklahoma continues to plummet out of a potential NCAA Tournament slot, Moser’s focus might be turning to develop his freshman guards despite the miscues that have come with starting minutes.
“We’re going to continue to live with some mistakes from some young guys,” Moser said. “We’re going through that, I get it. But we have to learn from it, we have to learn from it.”
Senior forwards Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves continue to be hopeful about the teams’ short-term development, however. Hill finished with a team-high 14 points, while Groves added eight.
The frontcourt duo is trying to instill hope of a potential late-season tournament run, despite OU falling just one spot shy of the basement of the Big 12’s standings.
“I think the best thing about being in the Big 12 is that we need to keep telling the guys that if we go on a four-game winning streak, we might be right back into the tournament,” Hill said. “We could go win the Big 12 tournament or something like that, and we just have to stay positive. Don’t fight the coaches. Don’t fight the players. At the end of the day, we have to play for one another, and just play hard.”
Groves shared the same sentiment as he sat next to Hill during the post-game media session. Moser has mentioned throughout the season OU was nearly “inches” away from beating Big 12 opponents and the senior forward thinks the Sooners are still capable.
“I still think we’re right there,” Groves said. “Even against Baylor we lost by 10, and I thought we played really hard that game. Regardless of this loss, I still think that we’re right there and we can be that team, so I think that we just need to come together and keep fighting that’s all we can do.”
As the Sooners pivot to No. 14 Kansas State (19-5, 7-4) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman, Moser is continuously looking to find improvement for short-term progress, but also for his long-term goals with Oklahoma. The Sooners, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, have the 11th toughest remaining strength of schedule.
While a second consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament is possible, OU’s coach has no plans in changing his long-term vision.
“I’m constantly trying to tinker with things to find the way,” Moser said. “We moved Otega to the lineup, we’re trying to get some young guys playing. But, with (changes) to the master plan, no. My goal is to build this culture up. I know in the offseason you build your roster up, but these are teaching moments, and I’m trying to teach these young guys.
“It doesn’t have anything to do with anything long-term. Everything we’re doing now is for both short and long term. We’re starting two true freshmen, and I really want those guys to be players we’re pouring into. I don’t even think like that. I’m constantly trying to find ways to win right now, I’m not trying to do a short-term thing.”
