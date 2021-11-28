'We had our chances': With OU's postseason fate undetermined, where do the Sooners go now?

STILLWATER — Jeremiah Hall wants to walk away with his head held high.
Although Oklahoma’s shot at a seventh straight Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth came to end Saturday, the Sooners’ season did not. Hall, a senior H-back who has won four Big 12 Championships in his career, wants a better ending for No. 10 OU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) than a 37-33 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1).
“I'm proud of what I've accomplished in the past,” said Hall, who led the Sooners with four receptions for 76 yards on Saturday. “But… I wanna go out with a ‘W.’ I want to go out with a win. Last thing I want to do is leave a bad taste in my mouth.
“(I want to) walk away with a smile, hug my mom and dad at the end of the day and be proud of the work that I put out there for my last one.”
Oklahoma will discover its postseason fate on Bowl Selection Sunday on Dec. 5, after the Big 12 Championship between OSU and Baylor concludes. If the Cowboys win and advance to the CFP, that could place the Sooners in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl or Allstate Sugar Bowl. If the Pokes fall short or fail to make the playoff, that likely sends the Bears to a New Year’s Six bowl and OU to the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
Yet, regardless of where the Sooners land and who they face, Hall said he’ll be suiting up. In fact, as non-playoff bowl games have seen a recent uptick of players opting out, Oklahoma’s leadership seems to be against tha. Senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said he’s “leaning toward playing” and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks — who hinted a week ago that he may have played his last game in Norman — said he’ll play this postseason, and encouraged his teammates to do the same.
“I don’t expect any of us (to opt out),” Brooks said Saturday night. “We love each other. We love this game too much. (Opting out is) crazy, because you should love your team enough just to have one more chance just to play this game with them. You won't have another one. … (Our last game will) be a special one. It's gonna be a big moment.”
Brooks had 22 rushes for 139 yards — marking his fourth 100-yard rushing performance this season — against OSU. He also became the fourth running back in school history with three separate seasons with 1,000 rushing yards on Saturday.
Unlike Brooks, Hall is indifferent about if his teammates decide to skip Oklahoma’s final game. He’d prefer his entire team come back for one more game, but if not all Sooners do, Hall “won’t be mad.”
When the Sooners missed the CFP in 2020 and faced Florida in the Cotton Bowl, only then-senior cornerback and now-Seattle Seahawk Tre Brown opted out of the game. Conversely, four players opted out for the Gators, among them now-Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who finished at No. 10 in the Heisman race that season. The last time Oklahoma didn’t play in a New Year’s Six bowl was Dec. 29, 2014, where it fell to Clemson 40-6.
2014 was also the last season OU didn’t win the Big 12 Championship. Head coach Lincoln Riley was distraught postgame that he couldn’t continue the Sooners’ conference title streak. By the time OSU or Baylor secures the title on Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma will have been the conference’s reigning champion for 2,199 consecutive days.
“For all the guys in the locker room, there's two sets of players in there right now,” Riley said. “You got guys that have been through it, been with us and won championships, won games like this, and went on to win championships. Then you got guys that are in that locker room for the first time that haven't been a part of this ride and what it feels like. I think for everybody, what this does is it makes you appreciate it.
“What this program has been able to do here over the last seven years is pretty amazing, and it makes you appreciate how hard winning is, how hard winning championships are, and how hard winning against good football teams on the road are. That was the year of the Big 12. If you look at the top three teams, the home team won every single one of those games. We had our chances.”
