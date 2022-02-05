'We had a bunch of bad possessions': OU basketball plagued by offensive struggles in loss to Oklahoma State

As the game clock hit 0:00, “S-E-C” chants drowned the sound of the final buzzer inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The spiteful slogan referencing Oklahoma’s looming move to the Southeastern Conference had been constant through the second half. The crowd of 11,215 couldn’t help itself after the fourth straight defeat of its in-state rival.
Oklahoma held Oklahoma State to zero points for nearly five minutes to open the second half of Saturday’s road matchup between Bedlam opponents. However, the Sooners allowed an 11-0 run to hand the Cowboys the lead with 12:11 left in the game. That proved too much to overcome, as OU (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) fell to OSU (11-11, 3-7) 64-55 on Saturday in Stillwater.
Coach Porter Moser’s Sooners have now lost seven of their last eight games and are 1-5 in their last six road contests. OU continues to struggle finishing games and finding a consistent scoring effort from its more prominent players.
“I’m disappointed (because) we need it,” Moser said about his team’s lack of point distribution. “We’ve gone through some scoring woes and that’s been something that we’ve struggled with.”
It was senior forward Tanner Groves’ turn to score on Saturday, as he led the team with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting. The Spokane, Washington native also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds in the loss.
Senior guard Elijah Harkless, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since being benched for junior forward Jacob Groves before OU’s game against Baylor on Jan. 22, scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.
“I loved his mindset,” Moser said of Harkless’ return to the starting lineup. “When you make a move like that as a coach, you’re hoping to get out of it what you covet. I wanted him to be more connected defensively, I wanted him to have a better approach to everything and he did that.”
Outside of Tanner and Harkless, scoring production was scarce. The duo combined for 38 points on 16-for-29 shooting, while the rest of the team scored 17 points shooting 7-for-32 from the field.
Redshirt senior Jordan Goldwire added five points and three steals in 32 minutes. Senior guard Umoja Gibson, OU’s second leading scorer who entered the game averaging 12.5 points per game, finished with just two points and shot 0-for-6 from the field. Gibson didn’t make a 3-pointer for the first time since Nov. 19 against Indiana State, ending an 18-game streak.
“We just struggled offensively at times,” Moser said. “We had a bunch of bad possessions, either a turnover, a missed shot or trying to do too much. It’s got to start with me and we’ve got to continue to clean it up.”
OU had no answer for OSU forward Kalib Boone in the second half after holding him scoreless in the first. Boone finished with 12 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. The Sooners’ defense allowed the Cowboys to shoot 48 percent from the field.
Oklahoma’s offense struggled with turnovers and surrendered 16 points off takeaways. While Harkless had the hot hand shooting-wise, he surrendered eight of his team’s 17 turnovers in 34 minutes of play.
“I just think we’ve got to slow down and have poise with the ball,” Tanner said. “There were times we were trying to get downhill, we were maybe trying to do too much with it… we’re going to work on it in practice like we always do and we’ll be better.
OU’s next five games are against ranked opponents and the Sooners are 3-5 against ranked foes this season. Oklahoma will look to get back on track, beginning with No. 14 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in Norman.
“We’ve just got to stay with it,” Tanner said. “We’re all connected, we’re all together, we all believe in coach and coach believes in us. We’ve got a solid squad and we can pull out these wins, it’s just a matter of us staying together.”
